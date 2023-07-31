Starbucks workers an a bus tour arrived in San Francisco and talked about their conditions and the flagrant union busting by Starbucks.

As part of a national bus tour of Starbucks Workers, workers arrived in San Francisco on July 31 at San Francisco City hall. They discussed their conditions and efforts to unionize. More than 300 stores have voted for the union but the management refuses to sign contracts and is working to drive out pro-union workers.Despite massive violations of labor law the US government and NLRB refuse to prosecute Starbucks executives for violation of labor laws throughout the country.