Starbucks STOP Union Busting! Starbucks Workers National Bus Tour Hits SF
Starbucks workers an a bus tour arrived in San Francisco and talked about their conditions and the flagrant union busting by Starbucks.
As part of a national bus tour of Starbucks Workers, workers arrived in San Francisco on July 31 at San Francisco City hall. They discussed their conditions and efforts to unionize. More than 300 stores have voted for the union but the management refuses to sign contracts and is working to drive out pro-union workers.
Despite massive violations of labor law the US government and NLRB refuse to prosecute Starbucks executives for violation of labor laws throughout the country.
Additional Media:
SF Castro Starbucks Workers Strike On PRIDE Day "No Contract No Coffee" In Fight For Justice
https://youtu.be/x7uN2tVLkiY
Starbucks Workers Strike100 Stores: SF Castro District Starbucks Barrista Kyle Trainer Speaks Out!
https://youtu.be/0SVeksuW-ms
For More Information:
No Contract, No Coffee! Pledge To Act In Solidarity With Starbucks Workers United
SBWorkers United Solidarity
https://sbworkersunited.org
sbwu.solidarity [at] gmail.com
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/tM6bshkYhHE
