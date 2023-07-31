top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Starbucks STOP Union Busting! Starbucks Workers National Bus Tour Hits SF

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jul 31, 2023 9:16PM
Starbucks workers an a bus tour arrived in San Francisco and talked about their conditions and the flagrant union busting by Starbucks.
starbucks_bus_sf_worker_speaks_out_7-31-23.jpg
As part of a national bus tour of Starbucks Workers, workers arrived in San Francisco on July 31 at San Francisco City hall. They discussed their conditions and efforts to unionize. More than 300 stores have voted for the union but the management refuses to sign contracts and is working to drive out pro-union workers.

Despite massive violations of labor law the US government and NLRB refuse to prosecute Starbucks executives for violation of labor laws throughout the country.

Additional Media:

SF Castro Starbucks Workers Strike On PRIDE Day "No Contract No Coffee" In Fight For Justice
https://youtu.be/x7uN2tVLkiY
Starbucks Workers Strike100 Stores: SF Castro District Starbucks Barrista Kyle Trainer Speaks Out!
https://youtu.be/0SVeksuW-ms

For More Information:

No Contract, No Coffee! Pledge To Act In Solidarity With Starbucks Workers United
SBWorkers United Solidarity
https://sbworkersunited.org
sbwu.solidarity [at] gmail.com

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/tM6bshkYhHE
§Closed Door Union Busting
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jul 31, 2023 9:16PM
starbucks_closed_for_union_busting_6-25-23.jpg
There is flagrant union busting by Starbucks throughout the country and they are getting away with it according to workers who want to have a contract.
https://youtu.be/tM6bshkYhHE
