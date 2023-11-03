From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop Shipping Military Cargo for Israeli Genocide on Palestinians! Protest at Port of Oakland
An action took place on the Port of Oakland at berth 21 to stop the shipment of military equipment to Israel
Dozens of activists and labor supporters of the Palestinian people set up a picket line at berth 21 in the Port of Oakland in front of the a US military transport ship, the MV Cape Orlando. The picket which began at 6:00 pm grew to hundreds later in the day.
Participants also tried to stop the ship from leaving the berth and some were later arrested.
The US is shipping billions of dollars for more bombs and weapons for the attack on the
Palestinian people. ILWU Local 10 retired Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas also spoke out about the need for labor to have strikes globally to stop the war.
Additional Media:
SFGH UCSF Healthcare Workers Protest Israeli US Genocide In Gaza Against Palestinians
https://youtu.be/_N1J9Kq3Aqw
The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8
The AFL-CIO Squashed a Council's Cease-Fire Resolution. What Does It Say About Labor Right Now?
https://inthesetimes.com/article/afl-cio-israel-palestine-ceasefire-resolution-gaza
Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/
UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
The AFL-CIO, Racism, Apartheid & Zionism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza
The Labor Voices Opposing U.S. Military Support for Gaza Siege https://inthesetimes.com/article/gaza-palestinians-israelis-jews-unions-labor?fbclid=IwAR3aG18OHpGkgprwrWWuLjZ4K7X40FKKK2coFSxWiOEugjPXo
Palestine Journalists, Educators & US Labor-An Education Panel
https://youtu.be/hpoYsuhoJeU
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/woyioAwojBE
