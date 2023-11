An action took place on the Port of Oakland at berth 21 to stop the shipment of military equipment to Israel

Dozens of activists and labor supporters of the Palestinian people set up a picket line at berth 21 in the Port of Oakland in front of the a US military transport ship, the MV Cape Orlando. The picket which began at 6:00 pm grew to hundreds later in the day.Participants also tried to stop the ship from leaving the berth and some were later arrested.The US is shipping billions of dollars for more bombs and weapons for the attack on thePalestinian people. ILWU Local 10 retired Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas also spoke out about the need for labor to have strikes globally to stop the war.