Street Mural Demands Stop to Gaza Bombing and a Cease Fire
Mural in front of Blackwater HQ painted by healthcare workers and children
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo, Drone Photo:Carlos MichaudIt is difficult to diminish the horror of the Hamas October 7 slaughter of 1,200 Israeli civilians. However, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, backed by President Biden, has accomplished exactly this using US made bombs. Among the 13,000 Gaza civilian deaths, more than 4609 children, have now been murdered by Israeli US built warplanes. The slaughter is ongoing.
Photos of premature babies that had to be taken out of their incubators due to lack of electricity and bunched together on beds for warmth, have shocked the world. People of conscience from all over the Bay Area are speaking up. Healthcare workers and many people who brought their children, set to work to paint a protest street mural in the street in front of the San Francisco Blackrock headquarters. Blackrock is a major funder of the Israeli armaments industry.
The mural, designed by artist David Solnit, demanded a cease fire, that the bombing of hospitals stop, and bore James Baldwin's message. "The children are always ours."
The activists stopped traffic at both cross streets and took control of the street. Large banners and a police car acted as barriers. Many passing cars honked their support.
Again!?
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 5:07PM
