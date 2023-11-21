top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

Street Mural Demands Stop to Gaza Bombing and a Cease Fire

by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 3:55PM
Mural in front of Blackwater HQ painted by healthcare workers and children
sm_leon_kunstenaar_01-32423-319-858_7508.jpg
original image (2097x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo, Drone Photo:Carlos Michaud

It is difficult to diminish the horror of the Hamas October 7 slaughter of 1,200 Israeli civilians. However, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, backed by President Biden, has accomplished exactly this using US made bombs. Among the 13,000 Gaza civilian deaths, more than 4609 children, have now been murdered by Israeli US built warplanes. The slaughter is ongoing.

Photos of premature babies that had to be taken out of their incubators due to lack of electricity and bunched together on beds for warmth, have shocked the world. People of conscience from all over the Bay Area are speaking up. Healthcare workers and many people who brought their children, set to work to paint a protest street mural in the street in front of the San Francisco Blackrock headquarters. Blackrock is a major funder of the Israeli armaments industry.

The mural, designed by artist David Solnit, demanded a cease fire, that the bombing of hospitals stop, and bore James Baldwin's message. "The children are always ours."

The activists stopped traffic at both cross streets and took control of the street. Large banners and a police car acted as barriers. Many passing cars honked their support.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 3:55PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_02-32423-319-850_5920.jpg
original image (2082x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 3:55PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_03-32423-319-858_7410.jpg
original image (1917x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 3:55PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_04-32423-319-858_7413.jpg
original image (1955x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 3:55PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_05-32423-319-858_7433.jpg
original image (2125x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 3:55PM
sm_demonstration_at_black_rock_sf_-_by_carlos_michaud.jpg
original image (2880x1800)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 3:55PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_07-32423-319-858_7435.jpg
original image (1932x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 3:55PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_08-32423-319-850_5959.jpg
original image (1923x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 3:55PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_09-32423-319-850_5961.jpg
original image (2107x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 3:55PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_10-32423-319-858_7445.jpg
original image (1400x2032)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 3:55PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_11-32423-319-850_5976.jpg
original image (2112x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 3:55PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_12-32423-319-858_7461.jpg
original image (1400x1679)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 3:55PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_13-32423-319-858_7462.jpg
original image (2132x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 3:55PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_14-32423-319-850_6001.jpg
original image (2005x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 3:55PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_15-32423-319-850_6026.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 3:55PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_16-32423-319-850_6044.jpg
original image (2135x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 3:55PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_17-32423-319-858_7529.jpg
original image (1400x1795)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 3:55PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_18-32423-319-858_7530.jpg
original image (1966x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 3:55PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_19-32423-319-858_7533.jpg
original image (1400x1884)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 3:55PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_20-32423-319-850_6055.jpg
original image (1865x1400)
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Again!?
Pat Kunstenaar
Tue, Nov 21, 2023 5:07PM
