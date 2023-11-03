top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine East Bay International Anti-War Police State & Prisons

Activists Escalate Blockage of US Military Ship Bound for Israel at Port of Oakland, Arrests Made

by AROC
Fri, Nov 3, 2023 12:24PM
Oakland, CA — For over 9 hours, community members demanding a ceasefire in the Israeli war against Gaza at Berth 20 at the Port of Oakland delayed the Cape Orlando, a US military supply vessel bound for Israel. The blockage escalated, and protestors occupied the berth. Three protestors locked themselves to the ladder leading onto the ship contributing heavily to the delay of the ship. After police forcefully moved in, the three locked-down protestors were detained by the Coast Guard, and are still in their custody. Currently over 300 community members are protesting directly outside the vessel in different sites of the berth. After police and Coast Guard moved in several times on the occupation, the ship departed under heavy pressure.
sm_portofoakland-gaza-aroc_img_4519.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
"Israel's ability to commit genocide against the people of Gaza is entirely dependent on US military aid. We are here to sound the alarm on this US military ship bound to Israel, to disrupt this war machine, and to do whatever we can to stop the killing of our loved ones in Gaza." said Sharif Zakout with the Arab Resource and Organizing Center.

"Today we showed the world: NO business as usual while Israel committs genocide against the Palestinian people. This genocide is being funded by our government and they're sending weapons starting from our city." says Lara Kiswani, Executive Director of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center.

"We say not in our name, and not on our dime. While the ship ultimately left, we delayed it for over 9 hours and we exposed its genocidal mission, and our government's active complicity in arming the massacre of our loved ones in Gaza. We are calling on workers and people of conscious around the world to refuse any dealings- military, financial, political or otherwise- with the apartheid state of Israel."

The vessel is en route to Tacoma, WA, according to publicly available tracking information; confidential sources at the port say that the vessel will be loaded with weapons and military equipment in Tacoma, with a final destination in Israel. Communities in the Pacific Northwest have already called for protests and work stoppages of this same vessel.
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/
§
by AROC
Fri, Nov 3, 2023 12:24PM
sm_portofoakland-gaza-aroc_img_7511.jpeg
original image (4032x2268)
https://www.araborganizing.org/
§
by AROC
Fri, Nov 3, 2023 12:24PM
sm_portofoakland-gaza-aroc_img_7516.jpeg
original image (4032x2268)
https://www.araborganizing.org/
§
by AROC
Fri, Nov 3, 2023 12:24PM
sm_portofoakland-gaza-aroc_img_4486.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
https://www.araborganizing.org/
§
by AROC
Fri, Nov 3, 2023 12:24PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (20.0MB) | Embed Video
https://www.araborganizing.org/
§
by AROC
Fri, Nov 3, 2023 12:24PM
sm_portofoakland-gaza-aroc_img_4515.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
https://www.araborganizing.org/
§
by AROC
Fri, Nov 3, 2023 12:24PM
sm_portofoakland-gaza-aroc_img_4517.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
https://www.araborganizing.org/
§
by AROC
Fri, Nov 3, 2023 12:24PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (18.2MB) | Embed Video
https://www.araborganizing.org/
§
by AROC
Fri, Nov 3, 2023 12:24PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (32.1MB) | Embed Video
https://www.araborganizing.org/
§
by AROC
Fri, Nov 3, 2023 12:24PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (31.0MB) | Embed Video
https://www.araborganizing.org/
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Confidential Source
PNW_MCW
Fri, Nov 3, 2023 1:06PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$45.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code