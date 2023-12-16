From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Pack the Court for the Bay Bridge Ceasefire Protestors!
Date:
Monday, December 18, 2023
Time:
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Court Date
Organizer/Author:
Drop the Charges
Location Details:
850 Bryant St, San Francisco
BAY AREA: we need you to show up Monday at 8am and #PackTheCourt for the #BayBridge78!!
Last month, while President Biden was hosting cocktail parties in San Francisco, hundreds of people shut down the Bay Bridge to demand an immediate ceasefire and an end to US military aid to Israel. Now, 78 protestors are facing charges for their civil disobedience — arraignments begin on Monday, 12/18.
We’re packing the court for the #BayBridge78 all week in solidarity!
Join us for a press conference and rally on Monday, December 18 at 8:00 AM on the steps of 850 Bryant in SF. Wear your keffiyehs in solidarity as we demand the San Francisco District Attorney #DropTheCharges, and continue to call for a #FreePalestine!
Then, we’re packing the court Monday through Friday for the #BayBridge78. Show up to let the San Francisco District Attorney know: the Bay rises with Palestine! #DropTheCharges now!
* PRESS CONFERENCE + RALLY: Monday, 12/18 @ 8:00 AM 850 Bryant St, San Francisco
* PACK THE COURT: Monday-Friday, 12/18-12/22 - gather @ 8:30 AM, court begins @ 9:00 AM 850 Bryant St, San Francisco
#BayBridge78 #DropTheCharges #CeasefireNow #FreePalestine
