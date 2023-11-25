From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Youth 4 Palestine Blocks Macy's in Black Friday Protest
While bombs are killing don't go shopping
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoThe Bay Youth 4 Palestine target was Macy's. Several thousand demonstrators began their protest with a rally at SF City Hall. Led by giant banners that said "No US Military Aid to Israel" and "Stop the Genocide," they then marched up Market Street to Union Square where they held another rally in front of Macy's department store.
Young women in a sound truck led the march with a steady stream of slogans such as, "While bombs are killing, don't go shopping".
The thousands of protestors massed in front of Macy's, blocked the main entrance on Union Square, and a gigantic Palestinian flag was hung down the front from the building's roof. Instead for looking at the merchandise, employees and what shoppers were there looked out the windows.
Similar Black Friday actions were held at Macy's stores in New York and Washington. Macy's workers are striking against the highly profitable company which pays its executives millions.
Though acknowledging the temporary "pause" of Israel's saturation bombing of civilians, protesters want a permanent halt. The unexpectedly massive worldwide protests supporting the Palestinians present Israel's Prime Minister Netayahu with a problem. As the Israeli Ultra Right is even against the current small hostage exchange, his original plan, a biblical "Final Solution" is not working. Already politically threatened at home for failing to protect Israelis from attack, it will be difficult for him to resume the war at the expense of the remaining hostages.
Unlike Europe's Holocaust victims, Palestinians are receiving worldwide support and Hamas has so far not been defeated. Armor and air power are ultimately useless against a highly motivated guerilla movement, a lesson the US learned in Viet Nam.
US media is constantly reminding us that Hamas and Hezbollah are Iranian "proxys." While the US is supplying Israel with a steady stream of munitions, has US military personnel in Israel "consulting," American drones are flying over Gaza "helping to find bombing victims," and the U.S. has placed large forces in the Mediterranean ready to attack Iran; this is referred to as "support for an ally," not "maintaining our proxy."
While news of Israeli hostages being returned, complete with human interest stories about their families, etc. is filling the US mainstream media, the corresponding Israeli release of 150 jailed women and children, yes children, referred to as "underage terrorists", is barely mentioned.
