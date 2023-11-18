Following up on the large "No on APEC" action on Sunday 12th, protests resumed on Wednesday 15th. The action was at the massive metal wall separating the APEC economic-military elites from the rest of the world.Police presence in San Francisco was massive, even to the point of police with dogs patrolling the restaurant terraces at the Embarcadero Ferry Building. Demonstrators held a huge banner inviting the war criminals to get out of SF. Prominent among activists were the most immediate victims of the global corporatists, native peoples and Pacific Islanders. The action focused on many issues: militarism, poverty, fossil fuel, and the struggle of Palestinians.What the APEC summit, funded by millions from large corporations, was about was summarized by their final communiqué: “to deliver a free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, inclusive, and predictable trade and investment environment …" Not a word about extreme wealth inequality or the climate crisis.As streets were pressure washed and trash collected, the unhoused were shuffled to where they would not be seen.Probably for the first time ever, nearby Market Street displayed about three Chinese PRC (People's Republic of China) flags in what seemed a halfhearted attempt by the City as a courtesy to Chinese President Xi.A multi block area around Moscone Center, where APEC is meeting, was completely walled off by ten foot high metal barriers, illustrating the wall between the military-economic elites and the rest of the world's people.