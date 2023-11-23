top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Peninsula Anti-War Environment & Forest Defense Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Stanford Students Rise Up as Japan's Kishida, S Korea's Yoon Speak on Campus Pt II

by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia/Pacific
Thu, Nov 23, 2023 7:12PM
Loud drumming, shaman-inspired dancing, chanting, and student speeches arose on the Stanford University campus on November 17th when a coalition gathered to protest outside the Hoover Institution. President Yoon of the Republic of Korea (ROK/South Korea) and Prime Minister Kishida of Japan were speaking there at a joint event celebrating increasing military and economic alliances amongst the US, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.
photos via @saaacofficial and @raging_grannies (instagram)
sm_stanford4indypalcomfort.jpg
original image (1780x1402)
On November 17th, a demonstration supported by a coalition consisting of dozens of student and community organizations protested outside the Hoover Institution on the campus of Stanford University.

They anchored their protest in a grieving ceremony, honoring victims of US imperialism including “comfort women”, sex slaves who were forced into service of Japanese soldiers during that country’s occupation of Korea. Dohee Lee, whose dance style is rooted in Korean shamanism, ritually transformed the mourning into defiant anger at Yoon and Kishida. President Yoon recently rolled back the demands of justice for "comfort women" in order to sign a new military agreement with Japan and the US.

Demonstrators called for a world free of imperialism for all people. They emphasized the need for an end to the genocide in Palestine, brutal oppression of labor rights by ROK leaders, and the huge US military presence in the Philippines and throughout the Pacific. They marched through the campus stopping at key locations for speeches encircling the Hoover Institution, a partisan think tank that primarily supports conservative administrations and policy positions. As the speaker event was held on the last day of APEC, students also denounced that economic cooperation summit.

After three hours, as the Yoon/Kishida event was ending, protesters waited vigilantly outside the speaking event, hounding the Yoon and Kishida APEC envoys with loud chants, drumming and raised fists. The envoys tried to move the cars to hide the heads of state from the demonstration.

Organizers stated: “Our coalition echoes the existing calls for divestment from defense corporations that our student allies have made. Where imperialists and their compradors go, our protests will follow. We will be back!”
§Dohee Lee
by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia/Pacific
Thu, Nov 23, 2023 7:12PM
sm_stanford4igdancebest.jpg
original image (2112x1410)
§View of Hoover Tower
by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia/Pacific
Thu, Nov 23, 2023 7:12PM
sm_stanford4indytop.jpg
original image (2072x1402)
Hoover Institution is a partisan think tank that primarily supports conservative administrations and policy positions
§Stanford Asian American Action Committee
by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia/Pacific
Thu, Nov 23, 2023 7:12PM
sm_stanford4indy6.jpg
original image (1902x1390)
§One Korea flag
by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia/Pacific
Thu, Nov 23, 2023 7:12PM
sm_stanford4indyonekorea.jpg
original image (1076x1340)
Student speakers called for the reunification of the two Koreas
§Call to Kishida
by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia/Pacific
Thu, Nov 23, 2023 7:12PM
sm_stanford4indy8.jpg
original image (1512x2016)
Stop Dumping Japan's Radioactive Water in the Ocean! Japan is releasing water into the Pacific Ocean from the Fukushima nuclear reactor that was breached due to an earthquake in 2011.
§Memorial for Palestinians/Call for End to US War Machine
by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia/Pacific
Thu, Nov 23, 2023 7:12PM
sm_screenshot_2023-11-23_at_7.02.37_pm.jpg
original image (1066x1212)
§Frequent Chant
by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia/Pacific
Thu, Nov 23, 2023 7:12PM
sm_stanford4indy10.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
From Palestine to the Philippines, Stop the US War Machine
§Dancing next to lined up bucket drums from Home Depot
by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia/Pacific
Thu, Nov 23, 2023 7:12PM
sm_stanford4indybuckets.jpg
original image (1218x1296)
Both traditional and homemade drums made from buckets were used throughout the protest
§Sign contributed by Japanese student
by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia/Pacific
Thu, Nov 23, 2023 7:12PM
sm_stanford4indynihongo.jpg
original image (1280x1269)
Translation:
Stop screwing around Kishida! Your approval rating a mere 21%
We Are Against War
§No Military Alliance! ROK/US/Japan
by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia/Pacific
Thu, Nov 23, 2023 7:12PM
sm_stanford4indyrok_us_jpn.jpg
original image (1060x1314)
§Defend Peoples Struggle Banner and Dancer
by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia/Pacific
Thu, Nov 23, 2023 7:12PM
sm_stanford4igdancer.jpg
original image (1664x1286)
§Raised fists
by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia/Pacific
Thu, Nov 23, 2023 7:12PM
sm_stanford4indy3.jpg
original image (1534x1272)
§Facing off with Security
by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia/Pacific
Thu, Nov 23, 2023 7:12PM
sm_stanford4indy4.jpg
original image (1068x1300)
Needless to say, security was heavy
§Raging Grannies Unveil Banner
by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia/Pacific
Thu, Nov 23, 2023 7:12PM
sm_stanmbwa4iggu.jpg
original image (1150x1438)
§Raging Grannies in Solidarity with Students
by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia/Pacific
Thu, Nov 23, 2023 7:12PM
sm_stanmbwabest.jpg.png
original image (1928x1404)
§Drum made from Home Depot bucket
by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia/Pacific
Thu, Nov 23, 2023 7:12PM
sm_stanford_korean_drum.jpg
original image (584x627)
§Hoover Tower in View
by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia/Pacific
Thu, Nov 23, 2023 7:12PM
sm_stanfordforindylast.jpg
original image (1160x838)
§Memorialized
by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia/Pacific
Thu, Nov 23, 2023 7:12PM
sm_stanford4indymembyrg.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§Umbrellas Over Banner
by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia/Pacific
Thu, Nov 23, 2023 7:12PM
sm_stanford4indy9.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code