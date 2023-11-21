Stanford Students Rise Up, Protest as Japan's Kishida, S Korea's Yoon Speak on Campus by Say No to Military Alliance in Asia

Three short .MOV reels under 30 seconds each.

Activists rallied then marched through the Stanford campus on the afternoon of November 17 while the leaders of Japan and the Republic of Korea held a summit discussion moderated by former US Secretary Condoleeza Rice.

This is part 1 of a two part report.







Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol were featured speakers at the Hoover Institution on Stanford University's campus on the last day of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit. Student and community activists demonstrated against the two countries' increasing military alliance and said the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum (APEC) is about a failed set of policies that have created massive economic inequality.



At the protest, speakers called out the warlike posturing, land dispossession, labor suppression, historical denialism, austerity regimes, environmental devastation, and collusion with genocide engendered by the militarization commitments of summit participants. One of the most frequent chants was "From Palestine to the Philippines, stop the US war machine!". Speakers said efforts must be made to normalize relations between the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, frequently referred to as North Korea.