Palestine
Palestine
Palestine California San Francisco U.S. Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

No on APEC At The APEC Fence

by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Nov 15, 2023 8:32PM
APEC repudiated in protest at its separation wall
sm_01-319-850_5888.jpg
original image (1956x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Following up on the large "No on APEC" action on Sunday 12th, protests resumed on Wednesday 15th. The action was at the massive metal wall separating the APEC economic-military elites from the rest of the world.

Police presence in San Francisco was massive, event to the point of police with dogs patrolling the restaurant terraces at the Embarcadero Ferry Building. Demonstrators held a huge banner inviting the war criminals to get out of SF. Prominent among activists were the most immediate victims of the global corporatists, native Americans and Pacific Islanders. The action focused on many issues: militarism, fossil fuel, and the traumatic struggle of Palestinians.

Probably for the first time ever, nearby Market Street displayed about three Chinese PRC (People's Republic of China) flags in what seemed a halfhearted attempt by the City as a courtesy to Chinese President Xi.

A multi block area around Moscone Center, where APEC is meeting, was completely walled off by ten foot high metal barriers appropriately illustrating the wall between the military-economic elites and the rest of the world's people.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Nov 15, 2023 8:32PM
sm_02-319-850_5847.jpg
original image (1996x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Nov 15, 2023 8:32PM
sm_03-319-850_5849.jpg
original image (2071x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Nov 15, 2023 8:32PM
sm_04-319-858_7337.jpg
original image (1724x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Nov 15, 2023 8:32PM
sm_05-319-850_5853.jpg
original image (2065x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Nov 15, 2023 8:32PM
sm_06-319-850_5856.jpg
original image (2019x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Nov 15, 2023 8:32PM
sm_07-319-858_7339.jpg
original image (2179x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Nov 15, 2023 8:32PM
sm_08-319-850_5861.jpg
original image (1400x1655)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Nov 15, 2023 8:32PM
sm_09-319-850_5863.jpg
original image (1958x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Nov 15, 2023 8:32PM
sm_10-319-858_7344.jpg
original image (1400x1614)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Nov 15, 2023 8:32PM
sm_11-319-850_5879.jpg
original image (2058x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Nov 15, 2023 8:32PM
sm_12-319-858_7348.jpg
original image (2127x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Nov 15, 2023 8:32PM
sm_13-319-850_5885.jpg
original image (1965x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Nov 15, 2023 8:32PM
sm_14-319-858_7355.jpg
original image (1995x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Nov 15, 2023 8:32PM
sm_15-319-858_7357.jpg
original image (1875x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Nov 15, 2023 8:32PM
sm_16-319-858_7360.jpg
original image (1952x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Nov 15, 2023 8:32PM
sm_17-319-858_7362.jpg
original image (1878x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Nov 15, 2023 8:32PM
sm_18-319-858_7373.jpg
original image (1839x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Nov 15, 2023 8:32PM
sm_19-319-850_5908.jpg
original image (2055x1400)
