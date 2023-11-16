From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Community Raising Funds to Support Protester Brutally Assaulted by APEC Attendee
The bay area activist community is raising funds to support urgent medical care for injured protester Sarah, who was brutally assaulted outside the APEC summit in San Francisco on Nov. 15th and is still in the ICU.
On Nov. 15th, San Francisco activist Sarah was assaulted by an APEC attendee while protesting outside the summit. Sarah was in the streets alongside hundreds of others from social movements representing climate, labor, human rights and Indigenous rights movements.
Sarah is now in the intensive care unit and is a multi-trauma victim, with bleeding close to their brain, and serious head trauma. Their jaw is broken in multiple places and will require surgery, including several teeth knocked into their jaw, and an injured arm. Sarah's long term care and all of the surgical and medical needs are still being determined but will be extensive. We know that their physical and mental healing is only just beginning.
The community is raising funds through a GoFundMe to cover the hospital stay, surgery, therapy, and overall care and other expenses for their well-being, including childcare for family. Sarah's insurance will not cover the total cost of these medical bills, and support is needed to make sure they have funds.
See also the SF Chronicle's coverage of the initial incident.
For more information: https://www.gofundme.com/f/solidarity-for-...
