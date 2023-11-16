top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Community Raising Funds to Support Protester Brutally Assaulted by APEC Attendee

by no2apec
Thu, Nov 16, 2023 1:00PM
The bay area activist community is raising funds to support urgent medical care for injured protester Sarah, who was brutally assaulted outside the APEC summit in San Francisco on Nov. 15th and is still in the ICU.
sm_solidarity-no2apec.jpg
original image (1080x610)
On Nov. 15th, San Francisco activist Sarah was assaulted by an APEC attendee while protesting outside the summit. Sarah was in the streets alongside hundreds of others from social movements representing climate, labor, human rights and Indigenous rights movements.

Sarah is now in the intensive care unit and is a multi-trauma victim, with bleeding close to their brain, and serious head trauma. Their jaw is broken in multiple places and will require surgery, including several teeth knocked into their jaw, and an injured arm. Sarah's long term care and all of the surgical and medical needs are still being determined but will be extensive. We know that their physical and mental healing is only just beginning.

The community is raising funds through a GoFundMe to cover the hospital stay, surgery, therapy, and overall care and other expenses for their well-being, including childcare for family. Sarah's insurance will not cover the total cost of these medical bills, and support is needed to make sure they have funds.

See also the SF Chronicle's coverage of the initial incident.
For more information: https://www.gofundme.com/f/solidarity-for-...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$50.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code