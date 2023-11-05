From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Call for Global Labor Strike for Palestine on 11/9/23 at SF Rally for Palestine
At a mass rally in San Francisco in front of City Hall, trade unionists called for workers and the global labor movement to support a strike against the war on Palestinians on November 9, 2023
On November 9, 2023, labor speakers at a mass rally for Palestine at San Francisco City Hall supported the call for a global general strike against the attacks on Israel backed by the US on Palestine on November 9, 2023. Globally millions are rallying in the defense of the Palestine people and the growing anger against the genocidal attack in Gaza and the war crimes being conducted by by Israel and it's ally Biden and the Democrats and Republicans who want billions more for the Israeli war machine.
The national AFL-CIO leadership has also supported the Zionist regime and has a direct partnership with the racist Israeli trade union federation Histadrut. In San Francisco, the leadership of the San Francisco Labor Council got AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler to send a letter to the delegates that they were banned from event having a discussion about a labor and economic boycott of Israel.
This coming week APEC will be taking place in San Francisco and Biden and other pro-war politicians will be gathering in San Francisco.
Additional Media:
Stop Shipping US Military Cargo For Israeli Genocide On Palestinians! Protest At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/woyioAwojBE
SFGH UCSF Healthcare Workers Protest Israeli US Genocide In Gaza Against Palestinians
https://youtu.be/_N1J9Kq3Aqw
The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8
The AFL-CIO Squashed a Council's Cease-Fire Resolution. What Does It Say About Labor Right Now?
https://inthesetimes.com/article/afl-cio-israel-palestine-ceasefire-resolution-gaza
Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/
UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
The AFL-CIO, Racism, Apartheid & Zionism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza
The Labor Voices Opposing U.S. Military Support for Gaza Siege https://inthesetimes.com/article/gaza-palestinians-israelis-jews-unions-labor?fbclid=IwAR3aG18OHpGkgprwrWWuLjZ4K7X40FKKK2coFSxWiOEugjPXoUkwhSh4Rsg_
Palestine Journalists, Educators & US Labor-An Education Panel
https://youtu.be/hpoYsuhoJeU
Production of Labor Video Project.
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/b_F_B1eNwCE
