At a mass rally in San Francisco in front of City Hall, trade unionists called for workers and the global labor movement to support a strike against the war on Palestinians on November 9, 2023

On November 9, 2023, labor speakers at a mass rally for Palestine at San Francisco City Hall supported the call for a global general strike against the attacks on Israel backed by the US on Palestine on November 9, 2023. Globally millions are rallying in the defense of the Palestine people and the growing anger against the genocidal attack in Gaza and the war crimes being conducted by by Israel and it's ally Biden and the Democrats and Republicans who want billions more for the Israeli war machine.The national AFL-CIO leadership has also supported the Zionist regime and has a direct partnership with the racist Israeli trade union federation Histadrut. In San Francisco, the leadership of the San Francisco Labor Council got AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler to send a letter to the delegates that they were banned from event having a discussion about a labor and economic boycott of Israel.This coming week APEC will be taking place in San Francisco and Biden and other pro-war politicians will be gathering in San Francisco.Production of Labor Video Project.