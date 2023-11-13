Thousands rallied and marched in San Francisco against APEC and it's imperialist policies.

Thousands of activists and community people rallied in San Francisco against the global APEC conference being held. Speakers reported on the real role of this imperialist organization. Also connected was the war on the Palestinians by Israel and the United States with the role of imperialism and attacks on peoples and workers throughout the world.Speakers also talked about the record of the government leaders who were participating in APEC in attacking their own working class, women and nativepeople.Despite the endorsement of the San Francisco Labor Council there were no union contingents joining the rally and the union bureaucracy continues to support Democrat's Pelosi and President Biden who are major supporters of APEC.Additional Media:No To APEC Educational Meeting: Activists Demand People Over Profits & International SolidarityNo2APECProduction of Labor Video Project