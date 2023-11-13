top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Shut APEC Down! Thousands Rally To Protest APEC In San Francisco

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Nov 13, 2023 10:09AM
Thousands rallied and marched in San Francisco against APEC and it's imperialist policies.
sm_img_8866.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands of activists and community people rallied in San Francisco against the global APEC conference being held. Speakers reported on the real role of this imperialist organization. Also connected was the war on the Palestinians by Israel and the United States with the role of imperialism and attacks on peoples and workers throughout the world.

Speakers also talked about the record of the government leaders who were participating in APEC in attacking their own working class, women and native
people.

Despite the endorsement of the San Francisco Labor Council there were no union contingents joining the rally and the union bureaucracy continues to support Democrat's Pelosi and President Biden who are major supporters of APEC.

No To APEC Educational Meeting: Activists Demand People Over Profits & International Solidarity
https://youtu.be/TptVf4U6baE

No2APEC
https://www.instagram.com/no2apec/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/SRQ1CboisNo
§Protesters Attacked APEC Policies Pushing Privatization
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Nov 13, 2023 10:09AM
sm_img_8890.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants attacked the APEC policies of privatization and theft of public resources.
https://youtu.be/SRQ1CboisNo
§People and Planet Over Profit & Plundering
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Nov 13, 2023 10:09AM
sm_img_8867.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
APEC according to speakers has a long record of profiteering on the backs of working people, migrants and the poor as well as plundering national resources.
https://youtu.be/SRQ1CboisNo
§APEC Controlled By Billionaires
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Nov 13, 2023 10:09AM
sm_img_8874.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The big part of APEC is bringing the billionaires around the world together with government officials on how to loot the world and conspire to attack workers globally.
https://youtu.be/SRQ1CboisNo
§Unity With The Struggle For An End To Zionist Control Of Palestine
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Nov 13, 2023 10:09AM
apec_palestine_child.jpg
An important part of the protest was uniting the struggle against APEC with the fight for the Palestinian people and workers. A huge flag was carried through the streets and a child was carried on the flag.
https://youtu.be/SRQ1CboisNo
Labor contingents
Unnamed Wobbly
Mon, Nov 13, 2023 11:44AM
