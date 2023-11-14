top
Americas Palestine International San Francisco U.S. Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Protests against AFL-CIO Support for Palestinian Genocide; No to APEC in San Francisco

by Pacifica's CRD
Tue, Nov 14, 2023 7:57AM
Pacifica's Capitalism, Race & Democracy covers Protests against AFL-CIO Support for Palestinian Genocide; No to APEC in San Francisco; Panama on Fire; US Blockade Strangling Cuba
apec_fists.jpg
Pacifica’s CRD: Protests against AFL-CIO Support for Palestinian Genocide; No to APEC in San Francisco; Panama on Fire; US Blockade Strangling Cuba

By Capitalism, Race & Democracy - November 13, 202330
Despite the genocide underway in Gaza, the AFL-CIO leadership and most other unions are either silent or supporting Zionist Israel. On November 9, as part of a global day of action, trade unionists and workers rallied at the offices of the AFL-CIO in New York City and San Francisco to protest the union leadership’s collusion with Israel and with the Israeli trade union federation Histadrut, which is based on the apartheid system.

***

The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation or APEC, an inter-governmental forum for 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim is meeting in San Francisco this week. It’s holding highly secretive closed-door meetings to promote “free trade” across the Asia-Pacific region. Thousands of activists from around the world are also converging in San Francisco to protest the anti-labor and environmental policies of this organization.

The No to APEC Coalition, representing over 100 grassroots organizations, held a People’s Summit at San Francisco State University on Saturday. At the event, Pacifica’s Steve Zeltzer interviewed two organizers who are organizing to fight the policies of APEC: Edith de La Paz, member and organizer with Starbucks Workers United and Terry Valen of the International Migrants Alliance and the No to APEC coalition steering committee.

***

On November 2, the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly for a non-binding resolution calling on the US to lift the trade embargo against Cuba that has been in place since President John Kennedy imposed it in 1962. The US and Israel were the only two nations to vote no, with Ukraine abstaining.

Cuban journalist Liz Oliva Fernández is now on tour in the United States to discuss US policy towards Cuba. She spoke to Pacifica’s Ann Garrison.

We thank all of Pacifica’s sister stations and affiliates who contribute to the production of this show. Today’s program was produced by the Capitalism, Race, & Democracy collective with contributions from Akua Holt, Steve Zeltzer, Ann Garrison, Freddy Libertad, and Polina Vasiliev.

Music:

GIVE PEACE A CHANCE. (Ultimate Mix, 2020) – Plastic Ono Band (official music video HD)

Carlos Puebla | Y en eso llegó Fidel
For more information: https://capitalismraceanddemocracy.org/202...
