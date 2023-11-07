Malaysia to raise Palestine issue at San Francisco Apec meeting Nov 11-17 by Zakiah Koya

Malaysia will raise the issue of Israeli aggression against Palestinians at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Week 2023 in the United States, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said that this is because it is the responsibility of Malaysia to do so as a country that supports the Palestinian struggle for their homeland.



However, he did not elaborate on what kind of matters will be raised on the issue of Palestine at Apec.



He said this when speaking to the media on Wednesday (Nov 8) after launching the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) International Palm Oil Congress and Exhibition 2023 (PIPOC 2023) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.



“I will discuss the developments on the issue (Palestine) and we will fulfil our duties as well as we can,” said Anwar.



On Tuesday (Nov 7), Anwar had said he will attend the Apec event in the US despite calls for Malaysia to boycott the summit because of the ongoing situation in Gaza.



“We do not agree with the United States’ position (on the Israel-Palestine conflict), but it is our priority to maintain diplomatic relations while not budging from our position on championing justice,” he had said.



The meeting will be held in San Francisco from Nov 11 to 17.



A regional economic forum established in 1989 to leverage the growing interdependence of Asia-Pacific, the 21 Apec member economies account for nearly 40% of the global population, nearly 50% of global trade, and more than 60% of US goods exports.



Apec’s 21 member economies comprise of Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the US and Vietnam.