Palestine East Bay Racial Justice

Defend Gaza - Graffiti Bomb the Burbs - Free the Land!

by ✿(o_0)_ლ
Fri, Nov 17, 2023 10:03AM
Friends got together and graffiti-bombed the so-called 'east bay' cities of 'pleasant hill', 'martinez', 'concord', and 'walnut creek'
sm_11.jpeg
original image (3072x2304)
With grief-filled hearts and a desire for revolutionary vengeance, some friends got together and graffiti-bombed the so-called 'east bay' cities of 'pleasant hill', 'martinez', 'concord', and 'walnut creek' ~ in solidarity with the palestine resistance. In case you didn't know, this is unceded ohlone and miwok territory. It's a short travel from oakland or south bay, where some friends came in from. We wandered around hitting pleasant hill and walnut creek with particular intensity - bombing 'messages like: defend gaza' and 'ohlone - miwok - gaza - land back'.

We ended the night a banner drop in 'walnut creek' over 680, at the trinity and oakland blvd overpass! The banner in our shared pictures says "From the River to the Sea, DEFUND 'Israel'" [with flames]

There is a lot of open space to tag and experiment with attack and direct action out this way. Nights are quiet, not a lot of people on the road. There is a surprisingly low level of surveillance in lots of areas, or at least we presumed much greater for how much 'wealth' there is out here. And barely any police at night outside of the downtowns and city-centers. Not sure if there are enough in each of these cities to even cover the necessary ground... (ツ)_/¯

Anyway,
long live the intifada


- some anarchists
sm_1.jpeg
original image (3072x2304)
sm_3.jpeg
original image (3072x2304)
sm_4.jpeg
original image (3072x2304)
sm_5.jpeg
original image (3072x2304)
sm_6.jpeg
original image (3072x2304)
sm_8.jpeg
original image (3072x2304)
sm_9.jpeg
original image (3072x2304)
§Banner drop - "From the River to the Sea, DEFUND 'Israel''"
sm_screen_shot_2023-11-17_at_9.43.44_am__1_.jpg
original image (2554x1368)
Banner drop in 'walnut creek' over 680, at the trinity and oakland blvd overpass. Banner says: "From the River to the Sea, DEFUND 'Israel'" [with flames]
§Banner drop - "From the River to the Sea, DEFUND 'Israel''"
sm_d.jpeg
original image (1170x960)
Close up of banner, dropped in 'walnut creek' over 680, at the trinity and oakland blvd overpass. Banner says: "From the River to the Sea, DEFUND 'Israel'" [with flames]
sm_10.jpeg
original image (3072x2304)
sm_11_1.jpeg
original image (3072x2304)
sm_dot.jpeg
original image (3072x2304)
sm_bloop.jpg
original image (2474x1836)
