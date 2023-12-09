top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

Protesters Lock Down Lockheed Office for Complicity in War Crimes

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 9, 2023 10:25AM
"Merchants of Death War Crimes Tribunal" subpoena served in multi faceted demonstration
sm_01_342-858_8210.jpg
original image (1995x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

It will take a while to erase the bloody hand prints and "merchant of death" signs from the street in front of Lockheed Martin's Battery Street offices. They resulted from the December 8th protest that accused Lockheed Martin of genocide and complicity in war crimes.

Lockheed makes the bombs and planes Israel is using to slaughter 17,000 (so far) Palestinian civilians, mostly women and children. US proxy, Israel, and the US are completely isolated as every other country in the world has demanded a cease fire.

Code Pink organizer Cynthia Papermaster and a couple of activists snuck into the service entrance to serve a "Merchants of Death War Crimes Tribunal" subpoena, confusing the "security" personnel.

Lockheed, one of the most high-tech companies in the country, a vast enterprise of sold out engineering talent, felt the need to lock their front doors with a jury rigged bicycle chain wrapped around the handles.

Demonstrators shouted slogans through the hastily locked front doors and displayed banners and signs. They sang somewhat modified Christmas carols. Lockheed's "bloody" hands and "Merchant of Death" signs pointing to the building were printed on the sidewalk. Child sized coffins, marked with the many countries in which Lockheed products are used to slaughter people, were set up.

Code Pink, who organized the action, states:
Lockheed is "public enemy number one" for a world that deserves to live in peace, cooperation, and true security. Lockheed spends millions to influence U.S. foreign policy, promoting continual bloody conflicts in order to keep profits high. They bribe Congress, which then votes to spend billions of our tax dollars to fund violence all over the globe. LM has facilities in almost every state, creating a "war economy" with hundreds of thousands of jobs making killing machines. Lockheed workers deserve to do work for good, not for bloody wars. Lockheed could make products that help the planet, not destroy it. The $14 billion Biden is asking Congress to approve for the Israeli military? Let's use it instead to help Palestine, and for health care, housing, education, clean energy and community needs in the USA.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 9, 2023 10:25AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_02_342-850_6524.jpg
original image (2067x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 9, 2023 10:25AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_03_342-850_6570.jpg
original image (2027x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 9, 2023 10:25AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_04_342-850_6573.jpg
original image (1747x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 9, 2023 10:25AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_05_342-850_6575.jpg
original image (1400x1694)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 9, 2023 10:25AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_06_342-850_6585.jpg
original image (1894x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 9, 2023 10:25AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_07_342-850_6593.jpg
original image (1400x2127)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 9, 2023 10:25AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_08_342-850_6603.jpg
original image (1831x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 9, 2023 10:25AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_09_342-850_6613.jpg
original image (1594x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 9, 2023 10:25AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_10_342-850_6614.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 9, 2023 10:25AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_11_342-858_8246.jpg
original image (1400x1752)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 9, 2023 10:25AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_12_342-858_8252.jpg
original image (2015x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 9, 2023 10:25AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_13_342-858_8254.jpg
original image (1918x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 9, 2023 10:25AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_14_342-858_8260.jpg
original image (2028x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 9, 2023 10:25AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_15_342-858_8267.jpg
original image (1998x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 9, 2023 10:25AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_16_342-850_6639.jpg
original image (1514x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 9, 2023 10:25AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_17_342-858_8292.jpg
original image (1873x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 9, 2023 10:25AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_18_342-850_6656.jpg
original image (2043x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 9, 2023 10:25AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_19_342-858_8319.jpg
original image (2009x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 9, 2023 10:25AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_20_342-858_8329.jpg
original image (1400x1844)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$78.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code