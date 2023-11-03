top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine International

Israeli Forces Abduct Seventy-One Palestinians in the West Bank

by IMEMC
Fri, Nov 3, 2023 1:19AM
Beginning in the predawn hours of October 25, Israeli occupation soldiers abducted at least 71 Palestinians, including children and former prisoners, from various regions of the West Bank.
westbank-arrest-alray.jpg

JENIN

Israeli occupation forces attacked, the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, killing three Palestinian young men with missiles and live rounds, and injuring two others. Additionally, the army targeted the Jenin Governmental Hospital, causing medical staff and patients to suffer the toxic effects of tear gas. Soldiers invaded and ransacked a number of homes, assaulting one young man, and arresting a father and his two sons from the Jenin refugee camp.

https://imemc.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/396341996_704920714570258_6288734811197835558_n.mp4
[Video from Palestine TV]

Israeli forces abducted four Palestinian citizens of the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin after they were summoned for intelligence review at the Salem military base inside Israel, northwest of Jenin.

Another young man, in addition to a father and son were abducted from the city of Jenin.

TULKAREM

A special Israeli unit invaded the home of a former prisoner and abducted him in the town of Far’un, south of Tulkarem in the northwestern part of the West Bank.

One young man was abducted from the city of Tulkarem, while another was abducted from Zeita town, north of the city.

Later soldiers abducted a former prisoner and confiscated his vehicle while he was passing through the “Anabta” military roadblock, east of Tulkarem.

QALQILIA

In the northwestern part of the occupied West Bank, occupation forces invaded and searched a number of Palestinian-owned homes before abducting two Palestinians from the city of Qalqilia, and one from the town of Azzoun, to the east.

NABLUS

Israeli forces, stationed at the Za’tara military roadblock, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, abducted a citizen of Qabatiya in the Jenin governorate.

Israeli forces invaded the towns of Huwwara, south of the city and abducted one young man after invading and searching his home.

Illegal paramilitary Israeli colonizers fired live rounds at Palestinian farmers while picking their olive on their lands in Qusra town, southeast of Nablus, and assaulted one. The attack is the second in two days.

RAMALLAH

The army abducted two Palestinian young men after invading and searching their homes in Shuqba town, northwest of the central occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. Another Palestinian man was abducted from the village of Deir Abu Masha’al, and another from village of Al-Laban Al-Gharbi, both northwest of the city.

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM

Soldiers invaded and searched the homes of seven Palestinian citizens in the town of Qatanna, northwest of occupied Jerusalem before abducting them, including a former prisoner whom they assaulted. Northwest of the city, soldiers invaded and searched a Palestinian-owned home and abducted one young man in Beit Iksa village, two in the village of Beit Surik, and another fourteen in Biddu town after breaking into and ransacking many homes. In Hizma town, northeast of the occupied city, the army abducted one young man. Additionally, solders confiscated money, gold, and vehicles belonging to Palestinian citizens in the Jerusalem governorate, and abducted another four from the occupied city, including a former prisoner.

BETHLEHEM

In the southern part of the West Bank, soldiers invaded the city of Bethlehem, stormed and searched many homes, assaulted a citizen and his mother, and abducted two citizens. Soldiers abducted a child from the Aida refugee camp north of the city, in addition to a child and two young men from the Dheisheh refugee camp to the south. One young man was abducted from Beit Fajjar town, to the southwest, while a father and his two sons, in addition to two other young men were abducted in Abu Nujaym village, to the south, after their homes were invaded and searched. Southwest of the city, soldiers stormed the home of one young man and abducted him in the town of Al-Khader. In the village of Hindaza, southeast of the city, soldiers abducted one young man.

HEBRON

In the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron, soldiers invaded homes, destroyed doors and furniture, and abducted five Palestinians in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. In Dura town, southwest of the city, soldier abducted one former prisoner. It was added that soldiers stormed the town of Bani Na’im, east of the city, invaded homes and fired live rounds, rubber-coated steel rounds, and tear gas canisters at citizens
For more information: https://imemc.org/article/israeli-forces-a...
