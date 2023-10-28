From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Israeli Colonizers Injure Five Palestinians Near Ramallah
On October 26, illegal paramilitary Israeli colonizers assaulted and injured five Palestinians east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank’s central part.
Media sources said many colonizers invaded Palestinian orchards in Deir Jarir village and attacked the local farmers.
They added that the colonizers injured five Palestinians, including a father and two of his sons, before the medics moved them to a clinic in Deir Jarir.
The colonizers also attacked homes near Taybeh town, near Ramallah, and assaulted women and a young man.
The attack targeted a Bedouin community; the colonizers caused property damage and fired live rounds at the Palestinians; it comes just three days after a similar attack in the community.
All of Israel’s colonies in the occupied West Bank, including those in and around occupied East Jerusalem, are illegal under International Law, the Fourth Geneva Convention in addition to various United Nations and Security Council resolutions. They also constitute war crimes under International Law.
Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention states: “The Occupying Power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies.” It also prohibits the “individual or mass forcible transfers, as well as deportations of protected persons from occupied territory.”
For more information: https://imemc.org/article/israeli-colonize...
