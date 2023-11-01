On November 1 at dawn, Israeli soldiers killed three Palestinians and injured many others, two seriously, in Jenin refugee camp, in Jenin in the occupied West Bank’s northern part.

Media sources said several armored Israeli military vehicles, accompanied by armored bulldozers, invaded Jenin city from several directions and headed to the Jenin refugee camp.

Media sources said the invasion is one of the largest invasions Jenin witnessed in its repeated invasions by the Israeli army, as hundreds of military vehicles were seen around the city before dozens advanced under heavy fire and after deploying surveillance and armed drones.

Military Apache helicopters also participated in the invasion before the soldiers stormed buildings around the refugee camp and occupied their rooftops to use as sniper posts.

The head of the Ar-Razi Hospital in Jenin, Fawwaz Hammad, said a young man, Yanal Hamran, from the Al-Hashimiyya village west of Jenin, succumbed to serious wounds he suffered after the soldiers shot him with a live round in the head.

Hammad added that the soldiers also killed We’am Al-Hariri and Mohammad Jarrar after shooting them with live fire.

The soldiers shot Hamran while walking near the Khalil Suleiman Hospital in Jenin, inflicting serious wounds before he was rushed to the medical center but succumbed to his wounds.

The Israeli drones fired missiles in the Al-Hawashin neighborhood, wounding three Palestinians before Red Crescent medics rushed them to a hospital.

During the invasion, armored military bulldozers destroyed several streets, especially Damaj Street, and caused serious damage to infrastructure, including power and internet lines and water pipes.

The army also abducted Ata Abu Rmeila, the secretary of the Fateh movement in Jenin, after storming and ransacking his home and also caused damage to many homes in the refugee camp and the areas around it.

In addition, the army stormed the home of political prisoner Zakariyya Zobeidi and the homes of Jamal Hweil, who is a lecturer at the Arab American University in Jenin.

It is worth mentioning that Palestinian resistance fighters exchanged fire with the invading soldiers and detonated an explosive charge near the armored vehicles.

On Wednesday dawn, the 26th day of the Israeli onslaught, the Israeli army continued its indiscriminate bombing and shelling of various parts of the Gaza Strip, including home and residential buildings in the densely populated coastal region, killing and wounding hundreds of Palestinians.

A general strike was declared across the occupied West Bank in condemnation of the ongoing Israeli onslaught on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

