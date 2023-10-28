From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Israeli Soldiers Shoot Ten Palestinians In Nablus
On the night of October 28, Israeli soldiers shot ten Palestinians, one seriously, after many army vehicles invaded the Askar refugee camp, east of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank’s northern part.
Media sources said many Palestinians protested the invasion, which was carried out by many military vehicles and two armored bulldozers, before the soldiers encircled and isolated the entire area, fired a barrage of live fire, rubber-coated steel bullets, and gas bombs.
They added that the soldiers shot a young man, 25, with a live round in the chest, causing life-threatening wounds, before the medics rushed him to a hospital in Nablus.
The soldiers also shot eight Palestinians with live fire in their arms and legs, and caused many to suffer the effects of tear gas inhalation.
Furthermore, the army attacked Palestinian ambulances and medics, and refused to allow them to reach wounded Palestinians.
During the invasion, the soldiers forced the family of Hasan Qatanani, 36, whom the army killed on May 4, 2023, along with Moath Masri, 35, and Ibrahim Jabr, 45, out of their home in preparation for demolishing the property in an illegal act on collective punishment.
The Israeli army claims that Hasan and Moath Masri were responsible for a shooting attack, leading to the death of three Israelis from the Dee family in the Jordan Valley, in April, and alleged that Jabr aided them in fleeing the scene.
Israeli policy of home demolition is an illegal act of Collective punishment that constitutes a war crime prohibited by treaty in both international and non-international armed conflicts, more specifically, Common Article 33 of the Geneva Conventions and Article 6 of the Additional Protocol II.
They added that the soldiers shot a young man, 25, with a live round in the chest, causing life-threatening wounds, before the medics rushed him to a hospital in Nablus.
The soldiers also shot eight Palestinians with live fire in their arms and legs, and caused many to suffer the effects of tear gas inhalation.
Furthermore, the army attacked Palestinian ambulances and medics, and refused to allow them to reach wounded Palestinians.
During the invasion, the soldiers forced the family of Hasan Qatanani, 36, whom the army killed on May 4, 2023, along with Moath Masri, 35, and Ibrahim Jabr, 45, out of their home in preparation for demolishing the property in an illegal act on collective punishment.
The Israeli army claims that Hasan and Moath Masri were responsible for a shooting attack, leading to the death of three Israelis from the Dee family in the Jordan Valley, in April, and alleged that Jabr aided them in fleeing the scene.
Israeli policy of home demolition is an illegal act of Collective punishment that constitutes a war crime prohibited by treaty in both international and non-international armed conflicts, more specifically, Common Article 33 of the Geneva Conventions and Article 6 of the Additional Protocol II.
For more information: https://imemc.org/article/israeli-soldiers...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network