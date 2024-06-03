From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mon Jun 3 2024 (Updated 06/10/24)Faith Leaders Fast and March for Gaza in SF
War-Supporting Politicians Targeted Throughout the Bay Area
On May 31 in San Francisco, Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Muslim, and Jewish clerics held an interfaith pray-in to demand that California Senator Padilla stop supporting Israel's genocide of Palestine. Dressed in black, protesters, many with their small children and carrying effigies of killed Palestinian children, marched in a slow, mournful procession to Padilla's office's street. There they painted a large mural bearing a Papal message of peace while religious leaders addressed the crowd.
In February 2024, Senator Padilla voted in favor of an additional $14 billion for arms to Israel, on top of the $3.8 billion US provides to Israel annually. He also voted against Senator Sanders' resolution that would have asked the State Department to investigate if any human rights violations occurred using US equipment in Israel’s military campaign.
Many Bay Area anti-genocide protests have been aimed at specific politicians. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was repeatedly targeted by San Francisco Code Pink. Her home was the site of frequent street theater, a hunger strike, and a fair amount of red paint on the sidewalk. Following the interfaith protest there will be yet another protest aimed at Padilla.
