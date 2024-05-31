top
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Education & Student Activism Police State & Prisons

Riot Cops Destroy UCSC's Gaza Solidarity Encampment and Arrest Dozens of Students

by Alex Darocy (alex [at] alexdarocy.com)
Fri, May 31, 2024 3:42PM
Shortly after midnight on May 31, riot cops from multiple agencies descended on UC Santa Cruz in order to remove the Gaza Solidarity Encampment established by Students for Justice in Palestine. For the first hour of the police presence, officers cordoned off the area surrounding the encampment. Students then grouped closely together and locked arms near a blockaid they created on May 28 to prevent traffic from entering the main entrance to campus. Throughout the evening and into the morning there were hundreds of riot cops on campus.
original image (2000x1333)
Shortly after 1 am, police moved in and began destroying the tents in the encampment. Eventually they kettled the students, and then began a slow, methodical process of arresting people. Dozens of students had their wrists fastened with zip-ties so they could be taken to the Santa Cruz main jail . They were transported in busses and vans provided by outside agencies, such as the Santa Cruz Police Department and the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

UCSC students first established the Gaza Solidarity Encampment on May 1 at Quarry Plaza, but then moved its location next to the Barn Theater on May 20, the day the UAW 4811 strike picket line began.

One of the dominant messages students repeatedly communicated to the riot police was that they would be back to continue their demonstrations.

By 9 am, police had pushed students across High Street and away from the main entrance of campus, keeping them there as workers removed the destroyed materials that had once been the encampment.


Information about future actions can be found on the Students for Justice in Palestine at UC Santa Cruz Instagram page:
https://www.instagram.com/ucscsjp/


Alex Darocy
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§Video
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (11.6MB) | Embed Video
§Video
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (256.9MB) | Embed Video
§
§Many of the riot cops were armed with "non-lethal" weapons
by Alex Darocy (alex [at] alexdarocy.com)
Fri, May 31, 2024 3:54PM
Many of the riot cops were armed with "non-lethal" weapons
original image (1333x2000)
At the main entrance to campus.
§Police arrested this person, then put a bag over their head
§Video
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (49.0MB) | Embed Video
§
