Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

Genocide's Red Line Drawn in Downtown SF

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 8, 2024 9:51AM
Continuing protests against Padilla, Pelosi and Biden for enabling Israel's war crimes
original image (1954x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, June 7) - As Biden honors the troops who stormed the Normandy coast in 1944 to destroy a regime that was perpetrating a genocide against Jews and groups it considered racially inferior, he supports a regime doing the exact same thing. In a stunning historical inversion, the victims of Hitler's Holocaust have taken his place to commit the same atrocities, with full US support.

As Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu mocks Biden's mythical atrocity "Red Line," those with an actual red line drew it in downtown San Francisco.

They first assembled in front of 333 Bush Street, the location of Israel-arming Senator Padilla's office. They created a flowered altar with shrouds as effigies of murdered Palestinian children. They sang songs and delivered speeches. San Francisco Code Pink Coordinator Cynthia Papermaster put on a wig to assume the form of former House Speaker and Israel funder Nancy Pelosi. As she was being "arrested" for enabling war crimes and a large "check" for $6 million dollars was displayed. It was "from" AIPAC, made out to Joe Biden, illustrating an important reason for the Biden administration's ongoing support for Israel's genocidal government.

With shrouds, banners, flags and signs the demonstrators marched the three blocks to Israel's Montgomery Street Consulate. Counter-protesters were already there, dressed in the colors of Israel's flag and folk dancing. Let us generously view this as asserting Jewish culture and not as enjoying the slaughter of Palestinians.

The police had set up rows of barricades to Isolate the consulate and to keep the protesters and counter-protestors well separated. Each side lined up against their respective barricade and displayed their flags, signs, and in one case, effigies of slaughtered Palestinian children.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 8, 2024 9:51AM
sm_002-15924-z8a_6271.jpg
original image (1932x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 8, 2024 9:51AM
sm_003-15924-z8b_6253.jpg
original image (1654x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 8, 2024 9:51AM
sm_004-15924-z8b_6263.jpg
original image (1400x1575)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 8, 2024 9:51AM
sm_005-15924-z8a_6286.jpg
original image (2103x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 8, 2024 9:51AM
sm_006-15924-z8b_6264.jpg
original image (1400x2053)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 8, 2024 9:51AM
sm_007-15924-z8b_6294.jpg
original image (1822x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 8, 2024 9:51AM
sm_008-15924-z8a_6329.jpg
original image (1908x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 8, 2024 9:51AM
sm_009-15924-z8b_6337.jpg
original image (1829x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 8, 2024 9:51AM
sm_010-15924-z8a_6355.jpg
original image (1646x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 8, 2024 9:51AM
sm_011-15924-z8b_6372.jpg
original image (1729x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 8, 2024 9:51AM
sm_012-15924-z8a_6406.jpg
original image (1591x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 8, 2024 9:51AM
sm_013-15924-z8a_6427.jpg
original image (1869x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 8, 2024 9:51AM
sm_014-15924-z8a_6430.jpg
original image (1890x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 8, 2024 9:51AM
sm_015-15924-z8b_6399.jpg
original image (2026x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 8, 2024 9:51AM
sm_016-15924-z8a_6443.jpg
original image (2042x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 8, 2024 9:51AM
sm_017-15924-z8a_6444.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 8, 2024 9:51AM
sm_018-15924-z8a_6452.jpg
original image (1650x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 8, 2024 9:51AM
sm_019-15924-z8a_6458.jpg
original image (2124x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 8, 2024 9:51AM
sm_020-15924-z8b_6426.jpg
original image (1926x1400)
