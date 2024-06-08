From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Genocide's Red Line Drawn in Downtown SF
Continuing protests against Padilla, Pelosi and Biden for enabling Israel's war crimes
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, June 7) - As Biden honors the troops who stormed the Normandy coast in 1944 to destroy a regime that was perpetrating a genocide against Jews and groups it considered racially inferior, he supports a regime doing the exact same thing. In a stunning historical inversion, the victims of Hitler's Holocaust have taken his place to commit the same atrocities, with full US support.
As Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu mocks Biden's mythical atrocity "Red Line," those with an actual red line drew it in downtown San Francisco.
They first assembled in front of 333 Bush Street, the location of Israel-arming Senator Padilla's office. They created a flowered altar with shrouds as effigies of murdered Palestinian children. They sang songs and delivered speeches. San Francisco Code Pink Coordinator Cynthia Papermaster put on a wig to assume the form of former House Speaker and Israel funder Nancy Pelosi. As she was being "arrested" for enabling war crimes and a large "check" for $6 million dollars was displayed. It was "from" AIPAC, made out to Joe Biden, illustrating an important reason for the Biden administration's ongoing support for Israel's genocidal government.
With shrouds, banners, flags and signs the demonstrators marched the three blocks to Israel's Montgomery Street Consulate. Counter-protesters were already there, dressed in the colors of Israel's flag and folk dancing. Let us generously view this as asserting Jewish culture and not as enjoying the slaughter of Palestinians.
The police had set up rows of barricades to Isolate the consulate and to keep the protesters and counter-protestors well separated. Each side lined up against their respective barricade and displayed their flags, signs, and in one case, effigies of slaughtered Palestinian children.
