Shoe toss on 7th street...
Kids pummel B&N Effigies with bloody footwear the last day of may
In front of the 7th street federal building in San Francisco.
Seems some people in the US are still protesting the latest
industrial scale mass murder land grab.
traffic was directed around the few block where the action took place,
“nothing to see here folks”.
No riot cops or ‘less than lethal' or chemical munitions were deployed
and the Giants lost the ballgame!
