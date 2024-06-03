top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Arts + Action

Shoe toss on 7th street...

by darrell
Mon, Jun 3, 2024 1:02AM
Shoe toss on 7th street...
flags
original image (4608x3456)
Kids pummel B&N Effigies with bloody footwear the last day of may
In front of the 7th street federal building in San Francisco.

Seems some people in the US are still protesting the latest
industrial scale mass murder land grab.

traffic was directed around the few block where the action took place,
“nothing to see here folks”.
No riot cops or ‘less than lethal' or chemical munitions were deployed
and the Giants lost the ballgame!
§gj
by darrell
Mon, Jun 3, 2024 1:02AM
sm_genocidejoe.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
§kidz
by darrell
Mon, Jun 3, 2024 1:02AM
sm_kidz.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
§shoe
by darrell
Mon, Jun 3, 2024 1:02AM
sm_shoetoss1.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
§blood
by darrell
Mon, Jun 3, 2024 1:02AM
sm_bloodshoetoss1.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code