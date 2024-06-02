top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine California Santa Cruz Indymedia U.S. Anti-War Government & Elections Racial Justice

Petition: Demand Panetta Take Action For Palestine

by Do the right thing, Jimmy!
Sun, Jun 2, 2024 10:23AM
Community members in the Monterey Bay area are calling on Jimmy Pannetta, U.S. Representative (D) CA-19, to take action for Palestine.

Sign the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/demand-panetta-take-action-for-palestine
Community members in the Monterey Bay area are calling on Jimmy Pannetta, U.S. Representative (D) CA-19, to take action for Palestine.
original image (1080x1080)
Petition:

Jimmy Panetta, the US. House Representative for California's District 19, has repeatedly acted against the wishes of his constituents, particularly when it comes to the issue of Palestine. These transgressions have become more egregious in the wake of the current genocide.

We, the undersigned, are constituents who live in Panetta's district and/or taxpayers who work here.

We strongly condemn his voting record and are disturbed by his refusal to listen to his constituents. We have been reaching out to demand a ceasefire for months with no word from his office; this inaction demonstrates his negligence in effectively representing his district.

We urge him to consider his possible legal and moral culpability in war crimes, his failure to adhere to Leahy Law, and potential litigation that could be brought against him by his constituents for negligence and mismanagement of taxpayer funds (including donations).

We implore him to see that the actions of Israel make the entire world less safe.

We demand he:

1) Support legislation calling for a permanent and immediate ceasefire, sanctions on Israel, and the recognition of a Palestinian state.

2) Vote no on any legislation that includes any aid to the Israeli government or military.

3) Publicly denounce the racist and Islamophobic hate crimes that have occurred in our district.

4) Return the $338,304 in donations he has received from AIPAC, and the $74,500 he has received from weapons manufacturers Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin. If these funds cannot be returned, they should be donated to families in Gaza impacted by the genocide.

5) Leave the Abraham Accords Caucus.

6) Bring a proposal for sanctions against Israeli officials to the ways and means subcommittee on trade.


Sign the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/demand-panetta-take-action-for-palestine


Photo credit: AIPAC Tracker, https://x.com/TrackAIPAC/status/1786656967265849483
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
