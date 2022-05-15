top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | San Francisco | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media
Shireen Abu Akleh Presente! SF Rally Protesting Israeli Murder Of Journalist
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 15th, 2022 2:40 PM
A rally was held in San Francisco to protest the murder of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli military forces while she was covering their actions.
sm_img_7150.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
As part of global actions against the murder of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh from Al Jazeera by Israeli police a protest was held in San Francisco on May 14, 2022. It was also the 74th commemoration of al-Nakba (catastrophe) when the Israeli Zionist regime forcibly removed 750,000 Palestinian people from their lands.

Speakers talked about the death of journalist Shireen Abu Akeleh and the continuing attacks on other journalists, children and workers by the Israeli apartheid regime.

Participants also talked about the billions of dollars of aid to Israel by the US and the role of the San Francisco AFL-CIO Labor Council leadership in stopping even a discussion of the conditions of Palestinian workers and people in the San Francisco Labor Council.

Additional media:
Trade Union movement demands justice following the killing of Palestinian reporter Shireen Abu Akleh
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/trade-union-movement-demands-justice-following-the-killing-of-palestinian-reporter-shireen-abu-akleh.html?fbclid=IwAR2ojjXIEDP2WgTEbolsp6Pw7YED24ZaNu1ADU6aTwNZDAgQ-ujEtbHGCks

How Israel Killed a Journalist, Then Spun Her Death
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10tgDlHaWZM

Palestine: Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in occupied West Bank
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/end-impunity-2021/article/palestine-al-jazeera-journalist-shot-dead-in-occupied-west-bank.html

Video Shared by Israel Shows Palestinian Gunman Was Not Firing at Journalist Killed During Israeli Raid
https://theintercept.com/2022/05/11/israel-journalist-killed-shireen-abu-akleh-al-jazeera/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=theintercept&fbclid=IwAR2eHq_OUK1KV1PQscjX6ywjhZtuvxurgRQVqdyfSj1ROoAgqCQsgD2U5C4

AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliate's Vote On BDS
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/fMJ_n32zPKs
§Rally To Protest Murder of Palestinian American Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 15th, 2022 2:40 PM
sm_img_7160.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Part of the participants of the rally in San Francisco to commemorate al-Nakba and the murder of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
https://youtu.be/fMJ_n32zPKs
§Justice For Shireen
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 15th, 2022 2:40 PM
sm_img_7163.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Rally participants call for justice for Shireen
https://youtu.be/fMJ_n32zPKs
§We Honor Martyr & Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 15th, 2022 2:40 PM
sm_img_7150_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The murder of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is not the first by Israel police and military forces. The Israeli government military and police have targeted many journalists who they have injured and murdered.
https://youtu.be/fMJ_n32zPKs
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code