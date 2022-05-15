A rally was held in San Francisco to protest the murder of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli military forces while she was covering their actions.



As part of global actions against the murder of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh from Al Jazeera by Israeli police a protest was held in San Francisco on May 14, 2022. It was also the 74th commemoration of al-Nakba (catastrophe) when the Israeli Zionist regime forcibly removed 750,000 Palestinian people from their lands.Speakers talked about the death of journalist Shireen Abu Akeleh and the continuing attacks on other journalists, children and workers by the Israeli apartheid regime.Participants also talked about the billions of dollars of aid to Israel by the US and the role of the San Francisco AFL-CIO Labor Council leadership in stopping even a discussion of the conditions of Palestinian workers and people in the San Francisco Labor Council.Additional media:Trade Union movement demands justice following the killing of Palestinian reporter Shireen Abu AklehHow Israel Killed a Journalist, Then Spun Her DeathPalestine: Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in occupied West BankVideo Shared by Israel Shows Palestinian Gunman Was Not Firing at Journalist Killed During Israeli RaidAFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliate's Vote On BDSProduction of Labor Video Project