From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | San Francisco | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media
Shireen Abu Akleh Presente! SF Rally Protesting Israeli Murder Of Journalist
A rally was held in San Francisco to protest the murder of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli military forces while she was covering their actions.
As part of global actions against the murder of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh from Al Jazeera by Israeli police a protest was held in San Francisco on May 14, 2022. It was also the 74th commemoration of al-Nakba (catastrophe) when the Israeli Zionist regime forcibly removed 750,000 Palestinian people from their lands.
Speakers talked about the death of journalist Shireen Abu Akeleh and the continuing attacks on other journalists, children and workers by the Israeli apartheid regime.
Participants also talked about the billions of dollars of aid to Israel by the US and the role of the San Francisco AFL-CIO Labor Council leadership in stopping even a discussion of the conditions of Palestinian workers and people in the San Francisco Labor Council.
Additional media:
Trade Union movement demands justice following the killing of Palestinian reporter Shireen Abu Akleh
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/trade-union-movement-demands-justice-following-the-killing-of-palestinian-reporter-shireen-abu-akleh.html?fbclid=IwAR2ojjXIEDP2WgTEbolsp6Pw7YED24ZaNu1ADU6aTwNZDAgQ-ujEtbHGCks
How Israel Killed a Journalist, Then Spun Her Death
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10tgDlHaWZM
Palestine: Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in occupied West Bank
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/end-impunity-2021/article/palestine-al-jazeera-journalist-shot-dead-in-occupied-west-bank.html
Video Shared by Israel Shows Palestinian Gunman Was Not Firing at Journalist Killed During Israeli Raid
https://theintercept.com/2022/05/11/israel-journalist-killed-shireen-abu-akleh-al-jazeera/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=theintercept&fbclid=IwAR2eHq_OUK1KV1PQscjX6ywjhZtuvxurgRQVqdyfSj1ROoAgqCQsgD2U5C4
AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliate's Vote On BDS
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Speakers talked about the death of journalist Shireen Abu Akeleh and the continuing attacks on other journalists, children and workers by the Israeli apartheid regime.
Participants also talked about the billions of dollars of aid to Israel by the US and the role of the San Francisco AFL-CIO Labor Council leadership in stopping even a discussion of the conditions of Palestinian workers and people in the San Francisco Labor Council.
Additional media:
Trade Union movement demands justice following the killing of Palestinian reporter Shireen Abu Akleh
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/trade-union-movement-demands-justice-following-the-killing-of-palestinian-reporter-shireen-abu-akleh.html?fbclid=IwAR2ojjXIEDP2WgTEbolsp6Pw7YED24ZaNu1ADU6aTwNZDAgQ-ujEtbHGCks
How Israel Killed a Journalist, Then Spun Her Death
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10tgDlHaWZM
Palestine: Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in occupied West Bank
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/end-impunity-2021/article/palestine-al-jazeera-journalist-shot-dead-in-occupied-west-bank.html
Video Shared by Israel Shows Palestinian Gunman Was Not Firing at Journalist Killed During Israeli Raid
https://theintercept.com/2022/05/11/israel-journalist-killed-shireen-abu-akleh-al-jazeera/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=theintercept&fbclid=IwAR2eHq_OUK1KV1PQscjX6ywjhZtuvxurgRQVqdyfSj1ROoAgqCQsgD2U5C4
AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliate's Vote On BDS
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network