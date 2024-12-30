We have decided to continue publishing at It’s Going Down and operating the platform for the near future.

A week ago, It’s Going Down published a statement announcing that we were putting this project on hiatus after ten years. Tired and burned out, we were gambling our absence wouldn’t be missed. In short, the response from readers, friends, and long time collaborators was overwhelming and clear: many feel this project is important and should continue. We appreciate all of the incredibly kind words and those who took the time to reach out to us.

With this encouragement in mind, we have decided to continue publishing at It’s Going Down and operating the platform for the near future. Going forward, we want to focus on quality over quantity and also attempt to cultivate again a culture of report-backs and movement journalism as we go into the second Trump period. We also realize that this isn’t 2017 anymore; the site may be updated less as it has been in the past.

We also want to salute all of the new (and old) anarchist and autonomous media projects that have sprung up in the last few years: hopefully we can continue to be part of a burgeoning grassroots media eco-system where we learn and grow from each other.

A few updates:

Moreover, if you are interested in contributing to the columns In Contempt, which features a roundup of news, action, and updates about political prisoners, repression, and abolition, or This Week in Fascism, which discusses the far-Right and antifascist resistance to it, please reach out to us at: info [at] itsgoingdown [dot] org. Have other ideas? Drop us a line!

Lastly, since folks have asked if they could help donate to support our work, we want to instead encourage people to donate and help sustain mutual aid and autonomous infrastructure in their local areas. If you can, also consider helping these organizations and their work:

Life, finds a way. So will we. See you soon.

