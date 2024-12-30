top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Media Activism & Independent Media

Going Forward: An Update from the Editors of It's Going Down

by IGD
Mon, Dec 30, 2024 2:10PM
We have decided to continue publishing at It’s Going Down and operating the platform for the near future.
Six people are shown facing off against a line of cops standing in the middle of the street. Smoke fills the air.
original image (1200x785)

A week ago, It’s Going Down published a statement announcing that we were putting this project on hiatus after ten years. Tired and burned out, we were gambling our absence wouldn’t be missed. In short, the response from readers, friends, and long time collaborators was overwhelming and clear: many feel this project is important and should continue. We appreciate all of the incredibly kind words and those who took the time to reach out to us.

With this encouragement in mind, we have decided to continue publishing at It’s Going Down and operating the platform for the near future. Going forward, we want to focus on quality over quantity and also attempt to cultivate again a culture of report-backs and movement journalism as we go into the second Trump period. We also realize that this isn’t 2017 anymore; the site may be updated less as it has been in the past.

We also want to salute all of the new (and old) anarchist and autonomous media projects that have sprung up in the last few years: hopefully we can continue to be part of a burgeoning grassroots media eco-system where we learn and grow from each other.

A few updates:

Moreover, if you are interested in contributing to the columns In Contempt, which features a roundup of news, action, and updates about political prisoners, repression, and abolition, or This Week in Fascism, which discusses the far-Right and antifascist resistance to it, please reach out to us at: info [at] itsgoingdown [dot] org. Have other ideas? Drop us a line!

Lastly, since folks have asked if they could help donate to support our work, we want to instead encourage people to donate and help sustain mutual aid and autonomous infrastructure in their local areas. If you can, also consider helping these organizations and their work:

Life, finds a way. So will we. See you soon.

Photo by Amber Kipp on Unsplash

For more information: https://itsgoingdown.org/going-forward-an-...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$205.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code