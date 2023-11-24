Perinatal Healthcare Workers in Santa Cruz County Call for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza by Santa Cruz News

Campesina Womb Justice, a mutual aid project for womb justice and healing for indigenous campesinas in Santa Cruz County, has released a statement calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Full statement from Campesina Womb Justice:



We, perinatal healthcare workers in Santa Cruz county, call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza‼️🛑‼️



Our work is rooted in supporting families of all backgrounds, religions and politics in receiving medical care that optimizes physical and mental health so that families can thrive. For many of us this work centers on advocating and caring for those in our community most negatively impacted by systemic injustices. This is not isolated to our individual work, but ripples into our wider communities, including support of global communities particularly in times of crisis.



We condemn the ongoing genocide in Gaza. The bombing attacks in Gaza have resulted in thousands of deaths of innocent people, including pregnant people, children, medically fragile people and healthcare workers. These attacks, as well as removing access to water, fuel and food, have resulted in the displacement of thousands of civilians and are causing unfathomable trauma for those who have survived. The stress of these attacks is directly contributing to adverse pregnancy outcomes. Emergency surgeries have had to be followed performed without anesthesia. Lifesaving equipment for preterm infants is no longer functional. Families have been unable to find trained follow professionals to aid in deliveries. These attacks and withholding of basic needs for human survival are inhumane and in direct opposition to the values we hold as healthcare workers.



We recognize that reproductive justice includes not only access to basic reproductive health services that are unavailable in Gaza at this time due to the ongoing violent bombardment of neighborhoods and health care facilities - but also to freedom from fear of violence, community with whom to raise children and access to housing, clean water, ancestral foods and land.



As our work centers on dismantling injustices in our immediate context, we must amplify our voices to speak out against injustices in our global community. We demand a ceasefire in Gaza and call on our leaders and representatives in government to do the same.”



#ceasefirenow

