Palestine San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

SFGH UCSF Healthcare Workers Protest Israeli US Genocide In Gaza Against Palestinians

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Nov 7, 2023 11:35AM
San Francisco healthcare workers from San Francisco General Hospital and UCSF walked off the job and rallied on Friday November 4, 2023 to protest the massacre and genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza. They talked about the conditions of healthcare workers and their patients.
sm_img_8593.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Over 100 healthcare workers walked out at San Francisco General Hospital and rallied to demand an end to the massive criminal bombing of the people of Gaza and the genocide of Palestinians. Their anger and pain over the attacks on hospitals and healthcare workers who are taking care of the injured was powerful as they recounted the stories of workers under these conditions.

They were also angry that Hospital management and City officials are telling healthcare workers to remain silent about the massacres and loss of life caused by US supported Israel.

The continuing actions by Israel and the US to allow these war crimes have led to the death of over 8,000 including thousands of children by the US supported Israeli military.

They also condemned the Democratic Party politicians in California and nationally who have supported the continued terror and war crimes by Israel and the US government.
Trade unionists including Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 San Francisco General Hospital Chapter president and Lisa Milos a member of CWA UPTE UCSF talked about the fight at the SF Labor Council on a labor boycott of Israel and the shutdown of discussion by action of AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler who sent a letter to the Council ordering them not to talk about a boycott of Israel.

The leadership of the SF Labor Council also colluded with the Zionists to stop any solidarity action by San Francisco trade unionists.

Speakers talked about what what healthcare workers in the US need to do about it.

Additional Media:
The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8

The AFL-CIO Squashed a Council's Cease-Fire Resolution. What Does It Say About Labor Right Now?l
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/

UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

The AFL-CIO, Racism, Apartheid & Zionism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza

The Labor Voices Opposing U.S. Military Support for Gaza Siege https://inthesetimes.com/article/gaza-palestinians-israelis-jews-unions-labor?fbclid=IwAR3aG18OHpGkgprwrWWuLjZ4K7X40FKKK2coFSxWiOEugjPXoUkwhSh4Rsg_aem_
AQrJ_mpS9_M8mDZmtzkHTNh_0Vf8HdJ_HD7g3eckwZfeo7eMfziMJX2n0diOXAslwxU

Palestine Journalists, Educators & US Labor-An Education Panel
https://youtu.be/hpoYsuhoJeU

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/_N1J9Kq3Aqw
§Speakers Talked About The Reality Of Healthcare Workers
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Nov 7, 2023 11:35AM
sm_img_8572.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Speakers talked about the terror and destruction of the healthcare system by the Israeli government.
https://youtu.be/_N1J9Kq3Aqw
§Healthcare Workers Are Calling For A Cease Fire
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Nov 7, 2023 11:35AM
sm_img_8600.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The healthcare workers called for a ceasefire and were angry over the treatment of the healthcare conditions for the people of Gaza
https://youtu.be/_N1J9Kq3Aqw
§Healthcare Workers For The People Of Palestine
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Nov 7, 2023 11:35AM
sm_img_8573.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Healthcare workers are mobilizing to demand a end to the bombings and the attacks on hospitals and patients. They called this an open genocide supported by Biden, Pelosi and the Democrats as well as the Republicans.
https://youtu.be/_N1J9Kq3Aqw
§Doctor Leigh Kimberg Talked About What Happened To Her Ancestors Who Died At Treblinka
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Nov 7, 2023 11:35AM
sm_img_8623.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Dr. Leigh Kimberg, a primary care doctor and professor at UCSF, and a person of Jewish descent, said the destruction happening in Gaza "is wrong." Kimberg said her ancestors died in the Treblinka concentration camp during the Holocaust, and both her grandfathers had fled anti-semitic persecution. "If we truly want to live in peace, we must find ways to stand together against the ethnic cleansing and genocide of any peoples."
https://youtu.be/_N1J9Kq3Aqw
§Healthcare Workers Rallied At SFGH & Demanded End Of Bombing
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Nov 7, 2023 11:35AM
sm_img_8595.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco healthcare workers spoke out about the and rallied against the bombings and genocide.
https://youtu.be/_N1J9Kq3Aqw
§Rally In Front Of SFGH By Healthcare Workers
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Nov 7, 2023 11:35AM
sm_img_8638.jpg
original image (2088x1785)
Some of the participants rallied in front of the hospital after the rally
https://youtu.be/_N1J9Kq3Aqw
