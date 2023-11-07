From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

SFGH UCSF Healthcare Workers Protest Israeli US Genocide In Gaza Against Palestinians by Labor Video Project San Francisco healthcare workers from San Francisco General Hospital and UCSF walked off the job and rallied on Friday November 4, 2023 to protest the massacre and genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza. They talked about the conditions of healthcare workers and their patients.



They were also angry that Hospital management and City officials are telling healthcare workers to remain silent about the massacres and loss of life caused by US supported Israel.



The continuing actions by Israel and the US to allow these war crimes have led to the death of over 8,000 including thousands of children by the US supported Israeli military.



They also condemned the Democratic Party politicians in California and nationally who have supported the continued terror and war crimes by Israel and the US government.

Trade unionists including Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 San Francisco General Hospital Chapter president and Lisa Milos a member of CWA UPTE UCSF talked about the fight at the SF Labor Council on a labor boycott of Israel and the shutdown of discussion by action of AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler who sent a letter to the Council ordering them not to talk about a boycott of Israel.



The leadership of the SF Labor Council also colluded with the Zionists to stop any solidarity action by San Francisco trade unionists.



Speakers talked about what what healthcare workers in the US need to do about it.



Additional Media:

The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter

https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8



The AFL-CIO Squashed a Council's Cease-Fire Resolution. What Does It Say About Labor Right Now?l

https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/



UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine

https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/



The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang

https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE



The AFL-CIO, Racism, Apartheid & Zionism With Jeff Blankfort

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza



The Labor Voices Opposing U.S. Military Support for Gaza Siege

AQrJ_mpS9_M8mDZmtzkHTNh_0Vf8HdJ_HD7g3eckwZfeo7eMfziMJX2n0diOXAslwxU



Palestine Journalists, Educators & US Labor-An Education Panel

https://youtu.be/hpoYsuhoJeU



Production of Labor Video Project

