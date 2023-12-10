From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rally with Youth Voices for Humanity
High School students organized to invite people to join hands and stand in support of human rights of all children, regardless of their race, religion and ethnicity.
Speakers included representatives from AAPI Youth Rising, Salaam Shalom Sisterhood, Haiti Action Committee, CAIR San Francisco, and Jewish Voice for Peace-South Bay. There were peace songs including one calling out weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin located nearby in Palo Alto's Stanford Research Park.
