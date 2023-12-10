top
Peninsula Anti-War

Rally with Youth Voices for Humanity

by Report from King Plaza, Palo Alto
Sun, Dec 10, 2023 4:55AM
High School students organized to invite people to join hands and stand in support of human rights of all children, regardless of their race, religion and ethnicity.
sm_9ladies.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
Speakers included representatives from AAPI Youth Rising, Salaam Shalom Sisterhood, Haiti Action Committee, CAIR San Francisco, and Jewish Voice for Peace-South Bay. There were peace songs including one calling out weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin located nearby in Palo Alto's Stanford Research Park.
§Gathering in King Plaza
by Report from King Plaza, Palo Alto
Sun, Dec 10, 2023 4:55AM
sm_9circle.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§Raging Grannies
by Report from King Plaza, Palo Alto
Sun, Dec 10, 2023 4:55AM
sm_screenshot_2023-12-10_at_4.45.13_am.jpg
original image (1182x1240)
§Kiyoshi Taylor of Haiti Action Committee
by Report from King Plaza, Palo Alto
Sun, Dec 10, 2023 4:55AM
sm_screenshot_2023-12-10_at_4.45.46_am.jpg
original image (1122x1014)
§Hugs
by Report from King Plaza, Palo Alto
Sun, Dec 10, 2023 4:55AM
sm_9saminahugs.jpg
original image (1512x2016)
§Signs in sunlight
by Report from King Plaza, Palo Alto
Sun, Dec 10, 2023 4:55AM
sm_9gazasign.jpg
original image (1456x1652)
§Listening to Speakers
by Report from King Plaza, Palo Alto
Sun, Dec 10, 2023 4:55AM
sm_9kok.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§Calling for Resistance
by Report from King Plaza, Palo Alto
Sun, Dec 10, 2023 4:55AM
sm_9greenssign.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§City Hall
by Report from King Plaza, Palo Alto
Sun, Dec 10, 2023 4:55AM
sm_9indy2onnapluslindao.jpg
original image (1512x1573)
§The crowd
by Report from King Plaza, Palo Alto
Sun, Dec 10, 2023 4:55AM
sm_9extra1.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
About 100 people gathered
