Newsom cancels public Capitol tree lighting ceremony to avoid Free Palestine protesters by Dan Bacher

“Governor Newsom decided to cancel the tree lighting ceremony rather than face the public that is enraged by his shameful silence on the genocide in Gaza," said Yassar Dahbour of Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights.

SACRAMENTO, CA – Governor Gavin Newsom cancelled the annual tree lighting ceremony at the Capitol on Dec. 5 after hearing about a planned protest to challenge his silence on the genocide in Gaza, opting for a pre-recorded virtual ceremony free of protesters that was broadcasted the following evening.



The Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights said they held their rally and march to the State Capitol to "expose Gov. Gavin Newsom for hiding from the public because he doesn't want to face their anger at his shameful stance in regard to the genocide in Gaza."



The protesters gathered at 1020 11th St. at 5 p.m. and then marched to the Capitol West Steps.

They waved Palestinian flags and banners proclaiming "No Celebrations While Silent On Genocide" and "Newsom Is Complicit In Genocide as they chanted and marched to the Capitol.



The theme of the action was: "End the Genocide, End the Occupation, Ceasefire Now, Free Palestine, according to the organizers. After the protesters arrived at the West Steps, they held a rally that featured an array of passionate speakers.



“Governor Newsom decided to cancel the tree lighting ceremony rather than face the public that is enraged by his shameful silence on the genocide in Gaza," said Yassar Dahbour of Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights.



"It’s upsetting to see my governor, who I have voted for and supported for many years, chose to alter his plans in such a quiet manner because he is not able to face the public," said Makeez Sawez of Youth for Palestine. "He has chosen to not be visible or available to citizens and his voters. He is too concerned having public debates with others than to address the pain, anguish, and needs of Californians.”



Instead of showing up at the Capitol Tuesday, Governor Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom hosted the 92nd Annual California State Capitol Tree Lighting in a pre-recorded virtual ceremony on Dec. 6, starting at 6:00 p.m.



In an example of the cynical "diversity" and "Inclusion" rhetoric that he is known for while pushing some of the most environmentally racist and destructive public works projects in California history, the Governor's Office gushed the following in a statement:



"The celebration, an annual tradition dating back to the 1930s, highlights California’s diverse heritage and spirit of inclusion – the program will include the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, the Wilton Rancheria, and representatives of the Department of Developmental Services’ regional centers."



In reality, Newsom has overseen the destruction of California salmon populations on the Sacramento and Klamath/Trinity rivers. All recreational and commercial salmon fishing is closed in ocean waters off California and most of Oregon and all rivers in California. The Yurok Tribe on the Klamath River and the Hoopa Valley Tribe on the Trinity River were allocated just a small amount of salmon for their members this year.



The population crash on the Sacramento River, the driver of West Coast salmon fisheries, was caused by years of massive water exports to corporate agribusiness interests on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley, combined with abysmal water and fishery management by the state and faderal governments during a drought.



The Delta smelt, once the most abundant fish species in the California Delta, is now virtually extinct in the wild. For the past five years, zero Delta smelt have been found in the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Fall Midwater Trawl Survey on the Delta.



Meanwhile, Newsom is fast-tracking the Delta Tunnel, Sites Reservoir and the voluntary agreements - environmentally destructive scams that are opposed by a broad coalition of Indian Tribes, anglers, commercial fishermen, environmental justice communities, Delta residents, elected officials, business owners, Southern California water ratepayers, family farmers and the people of California. These boondoggles will hasten the extinction of salmon, Delta smelt and other fish species in California.



There is a very strong relationship between Newsom's refusal to take a stand on genocide in Gaza and his environmentally racist and unjust water policies. It is notable that on his recent trip to China, Newsom stopped in Israel to curry favor with right wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog at the very same time they were relentlessly bombing the people of Gaza.



Newsom released the below statement following his visit to Israel on October 20 ahead of traveling to China. While in Israel, the Governor met with "survivors, impacted families, and others," according to the Governor's Office.



“As I reflect back on the extraordinary people I just met today in Israel, I am reminded of the deep connections between my home state and this country. A country that has faced many dark times before, and certainly is in one now.



“But amid this present struggle against terrorists are stories of unimaginable heroism — and unspeakable tragedy.



“I listened to the grief and terror in a mother’s voice as she spoke about her son — a Californian right now being held hostage in Gaza — whose arm was blown off by a terrorist’s grenade.

“I hugged a girl — another Californian, born in Los Angeles — who was shot in the leg by Hamas and left for dead, in truly horrific conditions.



“I grieved with families in mourning, I met with young soldiers fresh from bomb shelters and battlefields, and I sat with leaders who bear the responsibility of response to it all.



“Despite the horror, what I saw and heard from the people of Israel was a profound sense of resilience. A commitment to community and common purpose, especially in these most difficult of times.



“That’s the Israeli spirit. And it’s also the California spirit. We are bound by more than those who live one place or another, or who have family here or there. My heart is heavy for all innocent people under the crushing pressure of loss and grief, no matter which side of fence they quite literally find themselves on.



“So as I prepare to leave, I share these words: may the memory of those who perished be a blessing to the whole world.”



As you can see, in his statement he avoided any mention of the genocide in Gaza by the Israeli government, talking only about the attack by Hamas. This is very disturbing, in light of the right wing Israeli government's current ethnic cleansing campaign in Gaza.



Photo of "virtual tree lighting ceremony" courtesy of the Governor's Office.