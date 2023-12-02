From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Urge Elected Officials in Santa Cruz County to Pass a Ceasefire Resolution Immediately
Residents of Santa Cruz, Watsonville, and all of Santa Cruz County are urgently calling for our representatives to pass a resolution for a lasting ceasefire and an end to the siege in Gaza once and for all. Email your representatives by clicking on this link to choose to either get an automated letter, or an email template that you can copy and paste yourself: https://linktr.ee/PalestinianSolidarityCC
Join others in the community who are speaking up for a resolution for an immediate ceasefire, an end to the ongoing siege, substantial humanitarian aid to Gaza, an end to the U.S. government’s funding of apartheid Israel using our tax dollars, and an end to over 75 years of Israeli occupation of Palestine!
Copy and Paste Email Template For a Ceasefire Resolution
Local Representatives email addresses (Please send to all):
fkeeley [at] santacruzca.gov, rgolder [at] santacruzca.gov, sbrown [at] santacruzca.gov, sbrunner [at] santacruzca.gov, skalantari-johnson [at] santacruzca.gov, snewsome [at] santacruzca.gov, mwatkins [at] santacruzca.gov, eduardo.montesino [at] watsonville.gov, vanessa.quiroz [at] watsonville.gov, maria.orozco [at] watsonville.gov, kristal.salcido [at] watsonville.gov, jimmy.dutra [at] watsonville.gov, ari.parker [at] watsonville.gov, First.District [at] santacruzcounty.us, zach.friend [at] santacruzcountyca.gov, justin.cummings [at] santacruzcountyca.gov, felipe.hernandez [at] santacruzcountyca.gov, Fifth.District [at] santacruzcountyca.gov, manu.koenig [at] santacruzcountyca.gov, bruce.mcpherson [at] santacruzcountyca.gov, cruzdemocrats [at] gmail.com
Subject line:
Pass a permanent ceasefire resolution immediately
Template Letter:
To Whom It May Concern:
I’m writing on behalf of a Palestinian Solidarity coalition, which contains residents of the City of Santa Cruz, City of Watsonville, and County of Santa Cruz.
I am writing to strongly urge you as an elected official to pass a resolution that calls for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and all of Israeli-occupied Palestine.
In this resolution, I strongly urge you to call for:
1) an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and all of Israeli-occupied Palestine.
2) the safe and immediate passage of substantial humanitarian aid to Gaza.
3) an end to the U.S. government’s funding of apartheid Israel ensuring that our tax dollars are not used in genocide and occupation.
4) an end to over 75 years of Israeli occupation of Palestine.
It is crucial to me that this resolution in no way, shape, or form dehumanizes Palestinians and/or Jewish people when making these demands.
Thank you for summoning the compassion, empathy, and leadership required to stand for a world where genocide is wrong, no peoples are oppressed, and lasting peace can be realized.
I request that you respond to this message with your position on the demands listed above.
Sincerely,
[Your Name]
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/palestinesolidar...
