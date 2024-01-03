top
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Government & Elections

Santa Cruz: Pack the Chambers in Support of a Ceasefire Resolution!

sm_gaza-palestine-ceasefire-santa-cruz-city-council-january-2024.jpg
original image (1322x1324)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Santa Cruz City Council Chambers, 809 center St., Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz‼️ MASS MOBILIZATION!!‼️ JANUARY 9th‼️

Join us as we pack the chambers ONCE AGAIN in support of a CEASEFIRE resolution. 🍉

The people definitely demonstrated their power last month at the city council meeting, LET’S DO IT AGAIN!

There is a ceasefire resolution on the agenda, we want it to PASS, lets all get involved and show our council members that our community stands for humanity!

When: JANUARY 9th!
4PM Resources & Poster making
5PM PACK THE CHAMBERS
Where: Santa Cruz City Council Chambers
809 center st. Santa Cruz, CA.

*Updates and new talking points will be available tomorrow 1/4! KEEP AN EYE OUT!
For more information: https://linktr.ee/PalestinianSolidarityCC
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 3, 2024 6:36PM
