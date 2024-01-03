Santa Cruz: Pack the Chambers in Support of a Ceasefire Resolution!

Date:

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

Santa Cruz City Council Chambers, 809 center St., Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz‼️ MASS MOBILIZATION!!‼️ JANUARY 9th‼️



Join us as we pack the chambers ONCE AGAIN in support of a CEASEFIRE resolution. 🍉



The people definitely demonstrated their power last month at the city council meeting, LET’S DO IT AGAIN!



There is a ceasefire resolution on the agenda, we want it to PASS, lets all get involved and show our council members that our community stands for humanity!



When: JANUARY 9th!

4PM Resources & Poster making

5PM PACK THE CHAMBERS

Where: Santa Cruz City Council Chambers

809 center st. Santa Cruz, CA.



*Updates and new talking points will be available tomorrow 1/4! KEEP AN EYE OUT!