Santa Cruz: Pack the Chambers in Support of a Ceasefire Resolution!
Date:
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Santa Cruz City Council Chambers, 809 center St., Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz‼️ MASS MOBILIZATION!!‼️ JANUARY 9th‼️
Join us as we pack the chambers ONCE AGAIN in support of a CEASEFIRE resolution. 🍉
The people definitely demonstrated their power last month at the city council meeting, LET’S DO IT AGAIN!
There is a ceasefire resolution on the agenda, we want it to PASS, lets all get involved and show our council members that our community stands for humanity!
When: JANUARY 9th!
4PM Resources & Poster making
5PM PACK THE CHAMBERS
Where: Santa Cruz City Council Chambers
809 center st. Santa Cruz, CA.
*Updates and new talking points will be available tomorrow 1/4! KEEP AN EYE OUT!
For more information: https://linktr.ee/PalestinianSolidarityCC
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 3, 2024 6:36PM
