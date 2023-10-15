top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco

Thousands March for Palestine in Second Weekly Demonstration

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 15, 2023 12:32PM
Hamas Attack Kills 1300 Israeli civilians and Israel kills 1000 Palestinian civilians. By the time you read this, hundreds more Palestinians will have died under Israel's ongoing air war.
sm_01-287-858_5942.jpg
original image (1893x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

On Saturday Oct. 14, San Francisco saw a second demonstration in support of Palestine. At over three thousand people, it was larger than that of the previous week. The action started with a rally at Justin Herman Plaza next the Embarcadero. With intense drumming and many flags, the demonstrators marched down Market Street, looped around, and then returned up Market Street for another rally at Justin Herman Plaza.

The Hamas attack caught Israel by surprise, defeating its much vaunted security systems and military and handing the country its most devastating day since its founding in 1948. With the mutual slaughter ongoing, hostility between Palestinians and Israelis has become even more extreme, if possible. "They murdered babies in their cribs" screamed an Israeli. "That's horrible, and do you think that history began last week? Israelis have been murdering and driving Palestinians out of their homes since 1948." replied a Palestinian.

The Middle East has been upended. Up until the Hamas attack Israeli prime minister Netanyahu was working to normalize relations with the Arab monarchies and doing all he could to increase hostility between the US and Iran. It was working out pretty well for him. Saudi Arabia was getting closer to trade formal recognition of Israel in exchange for nuclear technology from the US, for "peaceful" purposes, or course, and other Arab monarchies were looking at the "Abraham accords", a Trump inspired bribe. Accordingly, the Palestinians would fade into the background as Israel continued to dispossess them.

Nuclear technology to the Saudis would cause Iran to resume (or intensify) work on nuclear weapons, vastly increasing US - Iran tensions, perhaps even a war, one of Netanyahu long cherished goals. A couple of bumps in the roads have, however, appeared. The US and Iran had agreed to trade hostages Iran held for unfreezing $6 billions dollars of Iranian money that the US controlled. Also, the US was having a hard time destroying the Iranian economy. Iran was staying afloat by selling oil to the Chinese and weapons to the Russians.

With the Hamas attack the US initially said the Iran was not directly involved but has now, however, changed its mind, saying that Iran "may" have been involved, consequently re-freezing the $6 billion dollars after getting the hostages back. Iran is beyond livid. An Israeli engineered provocation?

Netanhayu is now in trouble. The Hamas disaster, showing the poor state of Israel's much vaunted security apparatus and military, happened on Netanyahu's watch, . His reply to the attack is to accelerate the ethnic cleansing of Palestine by wiping out the Gaza strip with no restrictions on how many Palestinians are slaughtered. Hence the air war on Gaza civilians and the "evacuation" orders, gambling that popular opinion in the US and Europe will allow this. The problem is that as that slaughter continues, sympathy in the Arab world for the Palestinians is increasing. While Arab monarchies have shown a willingness to sell out the Palestinians, Arab public opinion supports the Palestinians and the monarchs will have to accommodate this. For starters, Saudi - Israeli "rapprochement" is now off the table.

We see Netanyahu hesitating to start a ground war against Gaza. Israel's air power and massive superiority in armor would be of little use fighting in the rubble of Gaza. The fight would be long and bloody, increasing sympathy for the Palestinians. With the issue of Palestine front and center again, Netanyahu has to change the focus.

While he still has the fullthroated support of the US he might try to engineer his goal of a US - Iran war. The signs are ominous. The US has now moved two aircraft carriers, including its biggest, into the Mediterranean from where it could attack Iran. If Netanyahu succeeds in dragging the US into a Mideast war against Iran, it would become a regional war, an Israeli struggle for survival, and threaten worldwide US dominance in that part of the world. The US fights through the world to maintain its dominance and has never hesitated to attack any challenger that is not a major world power. Can Biden save us?

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 15, 2023 12:32PM
sm_02-287-858_5673.jpg
original image (1400x1446)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 15, 2023 12:32PM
sm_03-287-850_4161.jpg
original image (1979x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 15, 2023 12:32PM
sm_04-287-858_5738.jpg
original image (1819x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 15, 2023 12:32PM
sm_05-287-858_5748.jpg
original image (1917x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 15, 2023 12:32PM
sm_06-287-850_4221.jpg
original image (2211x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 15, 2023 12:32PM
sm_07-287-858_5809.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 15, 2023 12:32PM
sm_08-287-858_5842.jpg
original image (2128x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 15, 2023 12:32PM
sm_09-287-850_4271.jpg
original image (2043x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 15, 2023 12:32PM
sm_10-287-850_4277.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 15, 2023 12:32PM
sm_11-287-850_4295.jpg
original image (1825x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 15, 2023 12:32PM
sm_12-287-850_4314.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 15, 2023 12:32PM
sm_13-287-850_4318.jpg
original image (2108x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 15, 2023 12:32PM
sm_14-287-850_4402.jpg
original image (1886x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 15, 2023 12:32PM
sm_15-287-850_4412.jpg
original image (1875x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 15, 2023 12:32PM
sm_16-287-858_6058.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 15, 2023 12:32PM
sm_17-287-850_4508.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 15, 2023 12:32PM
sm_18-287-850_4526.jpg
original image (2024x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 15, 2023 12:32PM
sm_19-287-858_6136.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 15, 2023 12:32PM
sm_20-287-858_6138.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code