Winnemem Wintu Tribe Stands Against Israeli Invasion of Palestinian Lands
Statement from Winnemem Wintu Tribe posted on November 12, 2023
The Winnemem Wintu Tribe stands against the Israeli invasion of Palestinian lands. We watch from our territories and are reminded of the genocidal tactics the United States and California governments used against our people; violating universal laws of humanity. These violations of the sacred will be felt for generations and the perpetrators will be held accountable by the laws of the sacred. We stand against genocide and rebuke United States governmental support of Israeli murder of Palestinian people via military aid. We pray for a quick resolve so no more people have to suffer at the hands of such an extreme injustice.
Hi Chalabeskin
Under one sky
Hi Chalabeskin
Under one sky
For more information: http://www.winnememwintu.us/
