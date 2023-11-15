Joint open letter on transfer of 155mm artillery shells to Israel by 30 organizations

155mm artillery shells do not serve legitimate defense needs and pose a grave risk to civilians. Under the current circumstances, granting the government of Israel access to these munitions would undermine the protection of civilians, respect for international humanitarian law, and the credibility of the Biden administration. For these reasons, we strongly urge you to withhold authorization for this transfer of 155mm artillery shells to the government of Israel.