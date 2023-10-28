top
Palestine San Francisco U.S. Anti-War

Fasting for Gaza Ceasefire at Nancy Pelosi's doorstep

by Cynthia Papermaster
Sat, Oct 28, 2023 7:41PM
CODEPINK and World Beyond War are sponsors of a fast for a ceasefire in Gaza, for the love of the children of Gaza. We are asking Nancy Pelosi to call for a cease fire and de-escalation, per 80% of Democrat voters and HR 786. We are asking Biden to support a ceasefire and to stop spending our $ on weapons for the Israeli military to use against civilians in Palestine.
sm_img_0438.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
CODEPINK SF Bay Area is fasting at Nancy Pelosi's house this weekend, from morning until sunset each day. Join us to ask her to call for a ceasefire and de-escalation of the seige of Gaza. She is likely home, since the black SUVs of the Capitol Police are at her house.

In an October 20 Data for Progress poll, 80% of Democrats agree with this statement:

"The U.S. should call for a ceasefire and a de-escalation of violence in Gaza. The U.S. should leverage its close diplomatic relationship with Israel to prevent further violence and civilian deaths."

If Pelosi cares about her "base" and her constituents, she will hear us and act on our behalf to speak out for peace and to aid Gazans who are without electricity, water, food, fuel, medicines, and safety for themselves and their children.

WHERE: 2640 Broadway (near Divisadero), at Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi’s S.F. home.
WHEN: Oct. 27-29. Fasting and vigils daily, 10am to Sunset, at Pelosi’s home. Join us for as long as you can, even an hour or two helps.
WHAT: Daytime fasting, bannering, and leafletting at Pelosi’s home, to conclude with an evening communal sunset meal to break the fast, followed by a candlelight vigil, calling for IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE & PEACE in GAZA. Bring music, song and food to share for evening sunset meal! Bringing your own folding chairs. Public transport is difficult, carpools encouraged.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/sf1027
