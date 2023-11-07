top
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Government & Elections

Ceasefire Now: More Deaths Will Not Bring Peace to the Middle East

by Sean Dougherty for Congress CA-19
Tue, Nov 7, 2023 10:28AM
November 4, 2023 - We need an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a return of all prisoners, and a halt to all forms of violence against civilians and collective punishment, including bombing of ambulances and refugee camps, and deprivation of food, water, medicine, electricity, and outside communication.
sm_sean-dougherty-for-congress-ca-19.jpg
original image (1548x1393)
Israel’s attempt to defeat Hamas militarily will certainly fail just as catastrophically as the US’ War on Terror has. War does not bring peace. A political solution in which the Palestinian people have full human and political rights is not only just but is more likely to bring long term safety and stability to Israel.

Jimmy Panetta, however, supports Netanyahu’s response to Hamas. Just a few days after the bombardment of Gaza began, Panetta publicly confirmed his unequivocal support for Israel’s military and this week he voted for a resolution in the house that unconditionally pledges continued US military support for Israel’s security. Just days later, Israel expanded its ground assault on Gaza. Panetta’s rhetoric and votes are an endorsement of the current mass killing of innocent civilians. This shouldn’t surprise us. Panetta also voted this year to allow the use of cluster munitions in Ukraine–an action considered a war crime and banned by over 100 countries.

Representatives Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, and fifteen others have introduced the Ceasefire Now Resolution, calling for an immediate ceasefire and US humanitarian aid to Gaza. According to a recent poll by Data for Progress, 80% of Democrats support a ceasefire in Gaza. We can and should demand that Panetta fulfill the wishes of his constituents and support the Ceasefire Now Resolution. But Panetta has taken at least $174,000 in campaign contributions from weapons manufacturers. It is extremely unlikely that he will support just and lasting peace in the Middle East when his campaign receives significant financial support from companies who profit from this conflict. We must vote him out of office.

Please sign up to volunteer (https://www.seanforpeace.org/join) or donate (https://www.seanforpeace.org/donate) today. Together, let’s wage peace!

Sean Dougherty


https://www.seanforpeace.org/statements/ceasefire-now-more-deaths-will-not-bring-peace-to-the-middle-east
For more information: https://www.seanforpeace.org/
