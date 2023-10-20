From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop The War On Palestinians & Pelosi/ Biden/Newsom's Support For Zionists Apartheid
A mass rally took place at the San Francisco Federal Building on October 19, 2023 to protest the blockade and genocidal attacks on the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank. Speakers also attacked the role of Biden, Pelosi and Newsom.
Stop The War On Palestinians & Pelosi/ Biden/Newsom's Support For Zionists Apartheid System SF Rally
A mass rally was held at the San Francisco Federal Building to protest the attack on Gaza and the support for the Israeli Zionist state by President Biden, Congresswomen Nancy Pelosi and Governor Gavin Newsom. Included was the demand for a ceasefire which the Biden administration has vetoed in the United Nations.
Speakers talked about the history of the oppression of the Palestinian people and the apartheid conditions and students in a school walkout also spoke.
Additional Media:
The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8
Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/
UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
The Labor Voices Opposing U.S. Military Support
Palestine Journalists, Educators & US Labor-An Education Panel
https://youtu.be/hpoYsuhoJeU
Production of
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/LCFMMaECWAI
