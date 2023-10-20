A mass rally took place at the San Francisco Federal Building on October 19, 2023 to protest the blockade and genocidal attacks on the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank. Speakers also attacked the role of Biden, Pelosi and Newsom.

Stop The War On Palestinians & Pelosi/ Biden/Newsom's Support For Zionists Apartheid System SF RallyA mass rally was held at the San Francisco Federal Building to protest the attack on Gaza and the support for the Israeli Zionist state by President Biden, Congresswomen Nancy Pelosi and Governor Gavin Newsom. Included was the demand for a ceasefire which the Biden administration has vetoed in the United Nations.Speakers talked about the history of the oppression of the Palestinian people and the apartheid conditions and students in a school walkout also spoke.