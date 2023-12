Protesters demand she tell Biden to require cease fire

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Concluding that Speaker Nancy Pelosi might not have quite yet understood how her constituents feel about the slaughter in Gaza and considering that she almost never goes to her office, activist delivered a clear message to her home.Organized by Code Pink, protesters gathered at the upscale house on Broadway and Divisadero at nine am on Sunday April 3rd. They unfurled banners and donned signs and quickly formed a picket line. They wrote on the street, shouted slogans and sang anti war songs.Lying on on white sheets they performed a "die in" that evoked the disturbing photos that are coming in a steady stream from Gaza.From the Code Pink event announcement:See all high resolution photos here