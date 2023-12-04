From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Pelosi's Constituents Deliver Demand On Gaza Genocide
Protesters demand she tell Biden to require cease fire
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoConcluding that Speaker Nancy Pelosi might not have quite yet understood how her constituents feel about the slaughter in Gaza and considering that she almost never goes to her office, activist delivered a clear message to her home.
Organized by Code Pink, protesters gathered at the upscale house on Broadway and Divisadero at nine am on Sunday April 3rd. They unfurled banners and donned signs and quickly formed a picket line. They wrote on the street, shouted slogans and sang anti war songs.
Lying on on white sheets they performed a "die in" that evoked the disturbing photos that are coming in a steady stream from Gaza.
From the Code Pink event announcement:
Ask yourself: "Does S.F. Representative Nancy Pelosi actually represent me in Congress?"
Pelosi's office at the Federal Bldg. is closed. She doesn't meet with her constituents. We need to take our demands to her in order to save lives.
Do you want her to join her 43 colleagues who are calling for ceasefire?
Do you want her to stop voting more $ billions for weapons for Netanyahu's murderous assault on Gaza, and to end settler violence in the West Bank?
Do you want her to prioritize housing, health care, clean energy, education instead of spending $ billions more for Lockheed weapons to kill children and whole families?
Pelosi works for us. She needs to listen to the voters; we're watching her actions.
Join us to ask Pelosi "how can you send more weapons to Israel while it mercilessly bombs Palestinians, killing a child every 10 minutes, and levels hospitals and schools? The American people don't want to fund Israeli war crimes. 66% call for a ceasefire. So who are you representing? The weapons industry? AIPAC? Ceasefire now!" .... quote from Medea Benjamin
See all high resolution photos here.
