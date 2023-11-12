top
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Labor & Workers

Protest at SFLC, No AFL-CIO Support for Genocide in Palestine! No Ties to Israel Histadrut

by UFCLP.org
Sun, Nov 12, 2023 9:11AM
As part of a global day of action a protest was held at the offices of the San Francisco Labor Council to protest it's leadership and the AL-CIO supporting the apartheid Israeli regime. In 2021 they shut down a discussion on a labor boycott of Israel and used a letter from AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler that there could be no discussion or debate. They also support ties with the racist Israeli union Histadrut. There was also a rally on the same day in New York at the AFL-CIO offices.
sm_afl-cio_sflc_protest_sign_women.jpg
original image (2039x1307)
On November 9, 2023 as part of a global day of action for the Palestinian people and workers a speak out was held at the San Francisco Labor Council to protest the AFL-CIO's support for US and Israel continued genocide against Palestine people and workers.

The AFL-CIO has refused to even support a cease fire and also in September 21, 2021 sent a
letter to the SF Labor Council saying they could not discuss the issue of a labor boycott of Israel for the illegal occupation and attacks on Palestinian people.

The AFL-CIO leadership also support the Israeli trade union Histadrut which discriminates against Arab workers as well as stealing their money. The Histadrut was actively involved in supporting the apartheid regime in South Africa with arms and other military equipment.

Speakers talked about the open support for AIPAC by SEIU 87 president Olga Miranda who is also a vice president of the San Francisco Labor Council.

There was also a similar demonstration in New York City at the AFL-CIO. This action in San Francisco was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party.

Additional Media:
AFL-CIO, Stop Supporting Israeli Genocide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNNXfok7XyI

The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8

Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/

The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza

UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

The Labor Voices Opposing U.S. Military Support for Gaza Siege
https://inthesetimes.com/article/gaza-palestinians-israelis-jews-unions-labor?fbclid=IwAR3aG18OHpGkgprwrWWuLjZ4K7X40FKKK2coFSxWiOEugjPXoUkwhSh4Rsg_aem_AQrJ_mpS9_M8mDZmtzkHTNh_0Vf8HdJ_HD7g3eckwZfeo7eMfziMJX2n0diOXAslwxU

Beaten and hungry: the story of the workers sent back to Gaza:Report. They were treated as if they were enemy combatants, even though they were bricklayers and day laborers.
https://global.ilmanifesto.it/beaten-and-hungry-the-story-of-the-workers-sent-back-to-gaza/

UFCLP.org
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/dJ-BNOhAxR4
§SFLC Vice President A Propagandist For AIPAC
by UFCLP.org
Sun, Nov 12, 2023 9:11AM
miranda_olga_aipac_speaker.jpeg
Olga Miranda a big supporter for Israel and president of SEIU 87 and VP of the San Francisco Labor Council is a big supporter of AIPAC and spoke at their convention. She opposed supporting Palestinian children at the San Francisco Labor Council and helped shut down a debate on a resolution to have a labor boycott of Israel.
She was also a keynote speaker at the AIPAC convention and took funding from AIPAC.
https://youtu.be/dJ-BNOhAxR4
§Non-Profit Worker Spoke Out At SFLC rally
by UFCLP.org
Sun, Nov 12, 2023 9:11AM
sm_img_8798.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A non-profit worker Monique Flambures talked about the role of the Zionists and the attacks on non-profit workers who are doing public work but paid substandard wages.
https://youtu.be/dJ-BNOhAxR4
§Chalking In Front Of San Francisco Labor Council
by UFCLP.org
Sun, Nov 12, 2023 9:11AM
sm_img_8771.jpg
original image (3675x2862)
The SFLC leadership has been silent about the genocide of over 10,000 Palestinians including over 4200 children who have been murdered by Israeli military forces. Their silence about these massacres give complicity to the genocide.
https://youtu.be/dJ-BNOhAxR4
§No Complicity With Genocide Say SEIU 2015 Member Brad Weidmairer
by UFCLP.org
Sun, Nov 12, 2023 9:11AM
sm_img_8777.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The speakers protested the AFL-CIO leadership and the San Francisco Labor Council complicity with the genocidal polices of Israel.
https://youtu.be/dJ-BNOhAxR4
