On November 9, 2023 as part of a global day of action for the Palestinian people and workers a speak out was held at the San Francisco Labor Council to protest the AFL-CIO's support for US and Israel continued genocide against Palestine people and workers.The AFL-CIO has refused to even support a cease fire and also in September 21, 2021 sent aletter to the SF Labor Council saying they could not discuss the issue of a labor boycott of Israel for the illegal occupation and attacks on Palestinian people.The AFL-CIO leadership also support the Israeli trade union Histadrut which discriminates against Arab workers as well as stealing their money. The Histadrut was actively involved in supporting the apartheid regime in South Africa with arms and other military equipment.Speakers talked about the open support for AIPAC by SEIU 87 president Olga Miranda who is also a vice president of the San Francisco Labor Council.There was also a similar demonstration in New York City at the AFL-CIO. This action in San Francisco was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party.Additional Media:AFL-CIO, Stop Supporting Israeli GenocideThe War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry GoldbetterPalestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming IsraelThe AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff BlankfortUAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of PalestineThe Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol LangThe Labor Voices Opposing U.S. Military Support for Gaza SiegeBeaten and hungry: the story of the workers sent back to Gaza:Report. They were treated as if they were enemy combatants, even though they were bricklayers and day laborers.UFCLP.orgLabor Video Project