Solidarity in War Against the Poor in Santa Cruz and Gaza
The Santa Cruz City government and the Israeli regime are both creating and criminalizing homeless refugees. This flyer--self-explanatory--was distributed at two U.S./Israel Out-of-Gaza rallies as well as at the Town Clock and downtown, among unhoused folks.
This one page can be used to create a double-sided half-page flyer.
For more information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
