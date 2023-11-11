Solidarity in War Against the Poor in Santa Cruz and Gaza rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com) by Robert Norse

The Santa Cruz City government and the Israeli regime are both creating and criminalizing homeless refugees. This flyer--self-explanatory--was distributed at two U.S./Israel Out-of-Gaza rallies as well as at the Town Clock and downtown, among unhoused folks.

This one page can be used to create a double-sided half-page flyer.