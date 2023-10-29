top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

Tens of Thousands Say No to Israel's War Crimes

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:21PM
March from Justin Herman Plaza down Market Street is largest in years
sm_01-391-850_5137.jpg
original image (2049x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

Israel has responded to the terrorist Hamas attack which killed 1400 civilians and seized over 200 hostages with a far larger terrorist attack of its own, killing 7000 civilians so far. Israel's leadership has apparently decided on a Hitlerian "final solution" to the over two million Palestinians it imprisons in the Gaza ghetto. The similarities to the annihilation of the Jews in the WWII Warsaw ghetto are unmistakable. The world, other than to US, is united in condemning this war crime which Israel, of course, attributes to anti-antisemitism.

According to Israel's supporters, the conflict began with the Hamas attack on October 7, ignoring the seventy five years of Israel driving Palestinians off their lands, destroying their homes, and abetting pogroms by armed colonizers. Do terrible things to people and they will not cower but do terrible things to you.

As economic and political elites in the US not only rush to support Israel but mount ever increasing attacks on the free speech rights of Palestine supporters, San Francisco is not keeping quiet. The Bay Area has seen many recent demonstrations in support of the Palestinians. October 28 was the largest by far, with close to 20,000 people.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:21PM
sm_02-391-850_5078.jpg
original image (1705x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:21PM
sm_03-301-858_6573.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:21PM
sm_04-391-850_5162.jpg
original image (1775x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:21PM
sm_05-301-850_5166.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:21PM
sm_06-301-850_5176.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:21PM
sm_07-391-858_6645.jpg
original image (1541x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:21PM
sm_08-391-858_6669.jpg
original image (1943x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:21PM
sm_09-301-850_5218.jpg
original image (2031x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:21PM
sm_10-301-858_6689.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:21PM
sm_11-391-858_6691.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:21PM
sm_12-301-850_5258.jpg
original image (1940x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:21PM
sm_13-391-858_6753.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:21PM
sm_14-301-858_6781.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:21PM
sm_15-301-858_6797.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:21PM
sm_16-391-858_6812.jpg
original image (1914x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:21PM
sm_17-301-858_6827.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:21PM
sm_18-391-858_6837.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:21PM
sm_19-391-850_5339.jpg
original image (1400x1591)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:21PM
sm_20-391-850_5350.jpg
original image (1902x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$50.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code