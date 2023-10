March from Justin Herman Plaza down Market Street is largest in years

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

Israel has responded to the terrorist Hamas attack which killed 1400 civilians and seized over 200 hostages with a far larger terrorist attack of its own, killing 7000 civilians so far. Israel's leadership has apparently decided on a Hitlerian "final solution" to the over two million Palestinians it imprisons in the Gaza ghetto. The similarities to the annihilation of the Jews in the WWII Warsaw ghetto are unmistakable. The world, other than to US, is united in condemning this war crime which Israel, of course, attributes to anti-antisemitism.According to Israel's supporters, the conflict began with the Hamas attack on October 7, ignoring the seventy five years of Israel driving Palestinians off their lands, destroying their homes, and abetting pogroms by armed colonizers. Do terrible things to people and they will not cower but do terrible things to you.As economic and political elites in the US not only rush to support Israel but mount ever increasing attacks on the free speech rights of Palestine supporters, San Francisco is not keeping quiet. The Bay Area has seen many recent demonstrations in support of the Palestinians. October 28 was the largest by far, with close to 20,000 people.See all high resolution photos here