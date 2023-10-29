From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tens of Thousands Say No to Israel's War Crimes
March from Justin Herman Plaza down Market Street is largest in years
Photos: Leon KunstenaarIsrael has responded to the terrorist Hamas attack which killed 1400 civilians and seized over 200 hostages with a far larger terrorist attack of its own, killing 7000 civilians so far. Israel's leadership has apparently decided on a Hitlerian "final solution" to the over two million Palestinians it imprisons in the Gaza ghetto. The similarities to the annihilation of the Jews in the WWII Warsaw ghetto are unmistakable. The world, other than to US, is united in condemning this war crime which Israel, of course, attributes to anti-antisemitism.
According to Israel's supporters, the conflict began with the Hamas attack on October 7, ignoring the seventy five years of Israel driving Palestinians off their lands, destroying their homes, and abetting pogroms by armed colonizers. Do terrible things to people and they will not cower but do terrible things to you.
As economic and political elites in the US not only rush to support Israel but mount ever increasing attacks on the free speech rights of Palestine supporters, San Francisco is not keeping quiet. The Bay Area has seen many recent demonstrations in support of the Palestinians. October 28 was the largest by far, with close to 20,000 people.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network