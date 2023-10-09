From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bay Area Palestinians and Supporters Rally to Support Revolt
Israel supporters in counter-demonstration. Sides kept apart
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoOn Sunday 8th, the large scale Hamas attack against Israel has instantly galvanized Bay Area supporters of Palestine as well as pro-Israel counter protesters. Aside from a couple of minor scuffles, dozens of police kept the sides apart.
The demonstration began in front of the Israeli consulate on Montgomery Street and quickly filled the entire street. Pro Israel counter demonstrators with flags, signs and shouts gathered in front of the bank across the street. A Palestinian supporter risked becoming physical but other Palestinians brought him under control and led him away. There was a heavy police guard in front of the consulate.
Led by a sound truck, demonstrators marched to Market Street and then to the Embarcadero where they held another rally.
Revolting against sixteen years of Gaza blockade and decades of pogroms, annexation and colonization of Palestinian land, Palestinians under the leadership of Hamas have mounted a large scale attack on Israel. They have launched thousands of rockets and have killed and taken hostage many civilians. Israel is mounting massive air strikes against civilians in Gaza.
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu as head of a hyper nationalist and racist government has ordered the total blockade, including food and fuel, of Gaza. Israel, never having had any real intention of seeking any accommodation with Palestine, now feels free to try to complete its already devastating blockade with starvation. In a word, genocide.
The Biden administration has voiced total support of Israel and is supplying additional weaponry. Anyone who had hoped for at least some expression of sorrow at and hope for an end to the slaughter will be disappointed.
Arab states, drifting towards a preference for incorporation into the US defined global economy, have now been put on the spot. It remains to be seen whether their populations will force them to assist their fellow Muslims or admit their hypocrisy.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
