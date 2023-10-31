top
Palestine International Anti-War

#GazaSolidarityHalloween  Trick or Treat flyer distro

by SOLIDARITY MOVEMENT
Tue, Oct 31, 2023 5:50AM
An urgent call to distribute flyers supporting Gaza tonight, alongside the usual Hallowe'en candy.
sm_gsh_flyer_color1.jpg
original image (731x615)

This is an urgent call to take action against the genocide of Gaza
by promoting the distribution of flyers tonight on Hallowe'en:
handing them out to parents as they accompany their kids trick or treating.

Social movements are over-reliant on social media,
which means that a lot of 'regular' people often don't receive the message.


But tonight is a valuable opportunity we can reach a large cross section of people
- our neighbours! -
and combat the larger context of a very pro-Israel media and government establishment.

And... it is something almost anyone can do.
Anyone who can hand out candy, can hand out flyers.

Many people have been feeling there isn't much they can do;
This can empower more people to do something, and encourage others.

Everyone doing trick or treating cares about kids,
so an emphasis on how many children Israel is killing,
is a way to connect with everyone regardless of their politics.


Print whatever materials you want to hand out to people.

You can use the #GazaSolidarityHalloween hashtag,
or search online, to find and share materials to print.

There is a prepared quarter-page flyer that can be used, linked and attached.
LINKS (PDF file to print, 4 flyers per page, single sided)
- Colour: https://share.riseup.net/#u_zRadkYlU_CqJHxox5UOQ
- B&W: https://share.riseup.net/#xzfwfGIVH7C4sM76KHHMgA
It has links to both USA and Canadian action toolkits (USCPR & CJPME)
You can customize the flyer by making it double-sided: printed or handwritten.

And - the flyers will still be good for distro'ing after Hallowe'en, too.


Please share this call urgently, and do print some things out for tonight!


** Stop The Genocide - The Time Is Now - This Is Not A Drill - All Hands On Deck **
§Color version, 4 flyers per page (PDF)
by SOLIDARITY MOVEMENT
Tue, Oct 31, 2023 5:50AM
gsh_flyer_color.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (947.4KB)
§B&W version, 4 flyers per page (PDF)
by SOLIDARITY MOVEMENT
Tue, Oct 31, 2023 5:50AM
gsh_flyer_bw.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (346.8KB)
