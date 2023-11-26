From the Open-Publishing Calendar
U.S. War Crimes Result in Hate Crimes
While the United States continues to provide weapons for war crimes and genocide in Palestine, hate crimes toward Palestinians increased in the United States. Three Palestinians were shot last night in Vermont. This comes after a former US State Department was arrested for a racist rant and charged with a hate crime, after verbally assaulting a food vendor in New York City.
Palestinian Students Shot in Vermont. Former U.S. State Dept Official Arrested for Hate Crime After Racist Attack on Food Vendor in New York City.
By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, Nov. 26, 2023
While the United States continues to fund and provide weapons for war crimes and genocide in Palestine, hate crimes toward Palestinians are increasing in the United States. Three Palestinians were shot last night in Vermont. This comes after a former US State Department was arrested for a racist rant and charged with a hate crime, after verbally assaulting a food vendor in New York City.
Husam Zomlot, Ambassador, and Head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK, said three young Palestinian students were shot last night in Burlington, Vermont, U.S.
"Three young Palestinian men, Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ali, and Kenan Abdulhamid, were shot last night on their way to a family dinner in Burlington, USA. Their crime? Wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh. They are critically injured." (See family statement below,)
"And six weeks ago, a 6-year-old Palestinian child was stabbed 26 times in a hate crime in Illinois. The hate crimes against Palestinians must stop. Palestinians everywhere need protection," said Ambassador Zomlot.
In New York City, a food cart vendor was blasted with a vulgar, racist stream of verbal assaults by a former high-ranking US State Department official.
The man has been arrested after being captured on video in the vulgar rant, calling a food vendor in New York City a "terrorist" and saying the death of 4,000 Palestinian children in Gaza “wasn’t enough”.
Stuart Seldowitz, 64, who previously served as deputy director of the US State Department’s Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of aggravated harassment, hate crime stalking, stalking causing fear, and stalking at a place of employment, New York police said in a statement, Al Jazeera reports.
Seldowitz, a former National Security Adviser to Obama, was captured in this video harassing a food vendor. https://twitter.com/i/status/1727104280425816420
In the same way that the U.S. government lied about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, to gain public support for its war, it has lied about the ongoing war crimes and genocide in Palestine, to gain support for its war, which benefits politicians and their war corporations.
This includes Raytheon Missiles, based in Tucson, Arizona, with a factory on the Navajo Nation, on the Navajos commercial farm, Navajo Agricultural Products Industry, near Shiprock, New Mexico. Raytheon is now providing missiles and weapons to Israel,
Elbit Systems, an Israeli defense contractor, built the spy towers, integrated fixed towers, on the Tohono O'odham Nation. Elibt is a drone, weapons and surveillance producer in Israel. Elbit's spy towers on the Tohono O'odham Nation provide live images to the crime-infested U.S. Border Patrol to stalk O'odham at home.
Elbit is protested around the world for the weaponized drones, and surveillance manufactured for Israel and used in the ongoing war crimes against Palestinians. The U.S. media is a partner in war crimes.
Lakotas Red Warrior Society, on the Banks of Wounded Knee Creek, Stands with Palestine
The Red Warrior Society said, "We must remember that centuries ago, the U.S. military's goal was to eradicate Indigenous communities and lifeways by establishing the Bureau of Indian Affairs in 1824. Two hundred years later, the U.S. is funding Israel’s military force to eradicate the Palestinians. Genocide is wrong, and it’s unacceptable."
"We are one family with great diversity. When our elders took a stand at Wounded Knee in 1973, and also when our youth gathered thousands to stop DAPL in 2016, who showed solidarity? The Palestinians."
Read the article by Red Warrior Society at Censored News.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/11/red-warrior-society-solidarity-with.html
Families of Burlington victims call for a thorough investigation into the shooting
NBC News
In a joint statement issued by the families through the Institute for Middle East Understanding, the families said they "are devastated by the horrific news that our children were targeted and shot in Burlington, VT."
The families identified the victims as Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid, and Tahseen Ahmed. Awartani is a student at Brown University, Abdalhamid is a student at Haverford College and Ahmed is a student at Trinity College.
"At this time, our primary concern is their full recovery and that they receive the critical medical support they need to survive," the statement read. "We are extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of our children."
The families said the victims are "dedicated students who deserve to be able to focus on their studies and building their futures."
"We call on law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation, including treating this as a hate crime. We will not be comfortable until the shooter is brought to justice. We need to ensure that our children are protected, and this heinous crime is not repeated," the statement read.
Statement on Shooting of Palestinian Students in Vermont
Washington, DC | http://www.adc.org | November 26, 2023 — Earlier this morning ADC was aware of the shooting of three Palestinian-American, Arab students in Burlington, Vermont. After reviewing the initial information provided we have reason to believe this shooting occurred because the victims are Arab. All three victims survived the initial shooting, however, two of them are currently in ICU, and one of the students has sustained very critical and serious injuries. The full extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
The students, each of them 20 years of age, are Mr. Hisham Awartani of Brown University; Mr. Kinnan Abdalhamid of Haverford University; and Mr. Tahseen Ahmed of Trinity University. The students gathered together to enjoy Thanksgiving break. According to the information provided the three victims were wearing a Kuffiyeh and speaking Arabic. A man shouted and harassed the victims, then proceeded to shoot them.
Read more https://adc.org/statement-on-shooting-of-three-palestinian-students-in-vermont/
Students were recent graduates of West Bank school in Palestine
The three students had graduated from Ramallah Friends School, a Quaker-run private nonprofit school in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, according to the school, NBC News reports.
Ramallah Friends School said:
"Ramallah Friends School board, administration, staff and community are deeply distressed by the recent incident involving three of our graduates, Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdel Hamid and Tahseen Ahmed who were shot and injured last evening in Burlington, VT. While we are relieved to know that they are alive, we remain uncertain about their condition and hold them in the light. We extend our thoughts and prayers to them and their families for a full recovery, especially considering the severity of injuries—as Hisham has been shot in the back, Tahseen in the chest, and Kinnan with minor injuries.
"All three are students study at US universities; Hisham studies at Brown University, Kinnan studies at Haverford University, and Tahseen studies at Trinity College.
We stand united in hope and support for their well-being during this challenging time.
Please hold our graduates and their families in the light."
Read more from this article at Censored News:
Tributes to doctors, WHO staff and media murdered during bombing; glimpses of solidarity with Palestine from around the world, and flight radar tracking revealing complicity in war crimes.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/11/palestinian-students-shot-in-vermont-us.html
