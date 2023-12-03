Demonstrations for Cease Fire Outside 3 Bay Area Lawmakers' Offices by Demand Peace in the Middle East

November 29: In a coordinated action, demonstrations were held outside three Bay Area lawmakers’ offices. Activists demanded that they sign a cease fire resolution.

Millions displaced, no food, no electricity, little water or aid in Palestine...the genocide moved demonstrators to protest at the offices of three Bay Area Congressional representatives on the same day. Dozens marched to Congressman Eric Swalwell’s in Castro Valley office early on the morning of the 29th. The same afternoon another group chanted and sang peace songs in front of Congresswoman Anna Eshoo's office in Palo Alto. As darkness fell at 5pm, Rep. Jared Huffman's San Rafael office was the site of a third protest.



While Swalwell spoke briefly to protesters on FaceTime, staff at Anna Eshoo's Palo office refused to leave the office to talk to demonstrators, so constituents signed letters and taped them to door. Later, in a statement to them, Eshoo wrote, “…While I have consistently pressed the IDF to take precautions to protect civilians, I have not called for a permanent ceasefire because I believe Hamas must be removed from power in Gaza…because they have no regard for the welfare of the Palestinians they claim to represent.”



Swalwell reportedly said to protesters in San Rafael, “What I’m looking for right now is a way of a permanent cease-fire, can there be trust on both sides, that the hostages will be released, no rockets will fly from Gaza?”



Families with small children joined the protests in Palo Alto and San Rafael. In Palo Alto women's groups including the Raging Grannies and Women in Black stood for peace.



Photos here from Palo Alto demo. For photos of San Rafael demo see link here.





