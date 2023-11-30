top
Cease Fire Vigil at Rep. Jared Huffman's San Rafael Office

by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Nov 30, 2023 5:33PM
Activists Demand that he sign a cease fire resolution
sm_01_333-858_7930.jpg
original image (2038x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

November 29. Organized by the Marin Chapter of Democratic Socialists of America, protesters gathered outside Rep. Jared Huffman's San Rafael office to demand that he co-sponsor a resolution for a permanent cease fire. People held signs and "candles" and heard speakers in the early evening action.

One speaker, a former IDF (Israeli army) soldier, spoke of his training to view Palestinian as subhuman vermin. He was taught that any criticism of Israel is nothing but antisemitism, i.e, the "everybody hates us because we are so smart and successful" argument.

He was taught that any Jew who criticizes Israel must be a "self hating Jew". Thus, there can be no valid criticism of Israel. Therefore, Jews who criticize Israel do so because they hate that they are Jewish. And we know that that they hate that they are Jewish because they criticize Israel. Simple.

As the world reacts in horror to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's genocidal slaughter of Palestinians, many supposedly progressive American leaders such as Adam Schiff and Chuck Schumer, are complicit as they keep parroting the equivalence of revulsion at the massacres with antisemitism.

Jared Huffman, an expert in the art of weather vane politics, had originally voted against condemning people who supported the "wrong" side, then sheepishly apologized to the criticism equals antisemitism crowd.

Not to diminish the horror of the Hamas murder of 1,200 Israelis, but do terrible things to People and they will eventually do terrible things to you.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Nov 30, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_02_333-858_7887.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Nov 30, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_03_333-858_7889.jpg
original image (1716x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Nov 30, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_04_333-858_7892.jpg
original image (1847x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Nov 30, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_05_333-858_7894.jpg
original image (1912x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Nov 30, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_06_333-850_6334.jpg
original image (1791x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Nov 30, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_07_333-858_7907.jpg
original image (1469x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Nov 30, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_08_333-858_7912.jpg
original image (1628x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Nov 30, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_09_333-858_7919.jpg
original image (1830x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Nov 30, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_10_333-858_7923.jpg
original image (1400x1922)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Nov 30, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_11_333-850_6341.jpg
original image (1970x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Nov 30, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_12_333-858_7925.jpg
original image (1701x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Nov 30, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_13_333-858_7928.jpg
original image (1820x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Nov 30, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_14_333-858_7938.jpg
original image (1400x1666)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Nov 30, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_15_333-850_6358.jpg
original image (1400x1918)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Nov 30, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_16_333-858_7951.jpg
original image (2037x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Nov 30, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_17_333-858_7957.jpg
original image (1775x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Nov 30, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_18_333-850_6368.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Nov 30, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_19_333-850_6378.jpg
original image (2079x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Nov 30, 2023 5:33PM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_20_333-850_6389.jpg
original image (1586x1400)
