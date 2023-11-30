From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Cease Fire Vigil at Rep. Jared Huffman's San Rafael Office
Activists Demand that he sign a cease fire resolution
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoNovember 29. Organized by the Marin Chapter of Democratic Socialists of America, protesters gathered outside Rep. Jared Huffman's San Rafael office to demand that he co-sponsor a resolution for a permanent cease fire. People held signs and "candles" and heard speakers in the early evening action.
One speaker, a former IDF (Israeli army) soldier, spoke of his training to view Palestinian as subhuman vermin. He was taught that any criticism of Israel is nothing but antisemitism, i.e, the "everybody hates us because we are so smart and successful" argument.
He was taught that any Jew who criticizes Israel must be a "self hating Jew". Thus, there can be no valid criticism of Israel. Therefore, Jews who criticize Israel do so because they hate that they are Jewish. And we know that that they hate that they are Jewish because they criticize Israel. Simple.
As the world reacts in horror to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's genocidal slaughter of Palestinians, many supposedly progressive American leaders such as Adam Schiff and Chuck Schumer, are complicit as they keep parroting the equivalence of revulsion at the massacres with antisemitism.
Jared Huffman, an expert in the art of weather vane politics, had originally voted against condemning people who supported the "wrong" side, then sheepishly apologized to the criticism equals antisemitism crowd.
Not to diminish the horror of the Hamas murder of 1,200 Israelis, but do terrible things to People and they will eventually do terrible things to you.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network