top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine North Coast Anti-War Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

CFA Members File Unfair Practice Charge Over Cal Poly Humboldt’s Campus Closure

by California Faculty Association
Wed, May 15, 2024 6:14AM
May 9, 2024 - This week, CFA members filed an Unfair Practice Charge with California’s Public Employer Employee Relations Board (PERB) over Cal Poly Humboldt administration’s decision to close the campus for the remainder of the spring semester. Management took the extraordinary step of closing down the campus last month in response to students protesting the war in Gaza when other campuses around the country have remained open despite fairly large actions and police responses. At Cal Poly Humboldt, students and a faculty member occupied a campus building for several days before being forcibly removed and arrested on April 29.
Despite the end of the building occupation, the campus President, Tom Jackson, Jr., decided to keep the campus closed for the remainder of the academic year. We filed the charge because CSU management should have bargained over the decision to close the campus, especially in light of the fact that the Cal Poly Humboldt community questions the need at this point.

We concur with an open letter from the American Civil Liberties Union to Jackson stating among other things that, “Whatever may have happened previously, it is difficult to see how any such emergency currently exists that could justify the complete closure of the entire campus, including its designated public forum spaces.”

The harm from depriving faculty access to campus will be long-lasting, impacting faculty in their current and future work performance, evaluations, and overall sense of safety and academic freedom. While not the subject of the PERB charge, the impact on students is profound as well.


https://www.calfac.org/cfa-members-file-unfair-practice-charge-over-cal-poly-humboldts-campus-closure/
For more information: https://www.calfac.org/
§ACLU And FAC Letter To Cal Poly Humboldt Regarding Press Access During Campus Closure
by via First Amendment Coalition
Wed, May 15, 2024 6:17AM
2024.05.04-final-letter-to-cal-poly-humboldt-from-aclu-and-fac.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (1.8MB)
https://firstamendmentcoalition.org/2024/05/aclu-and-fac-letter-to-cal-poly-humboldt-regarding-press-access-during-campus-closure/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$330.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code